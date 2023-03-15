Nolan Gorman singled twice and drove in three runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-3 tie with the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Cardinals used seven pitchers, and five threw one hitless inning each. Jake Woodford was tagged for three runs on three hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

