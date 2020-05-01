The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools once without sitting out a season.
Now it is likely the NCAA will examine loosening restrictions on transfers through legislation.
The NCAA announced the board’s recommendation Thursday after several days of meetings, but added the Division I council could still a vote on making the waiver change in May.
The board did agree to lift a moratorium on legislative changes to the transfer rules, allowing NCAA member schools to consider proposals in January for a one-time exception for all transferring Division I athletes.
Northern Iowa coaches, AD to take pay cut
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa announced Thursday that athletic director David Harris, cocoaches and senior staff and select other staff have taken voluntary pay cuts through the remainder of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Harris and the head coaches of UNI’s five ticketed sports, football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling will take a 10% salary reduction for May and June. Senior staff members, other head coaches and select staff members have also taken salary reductions for May and June.
The cuts are expected to help the athletics department reduce a deficit created by a decrease in expected NCAA distributions this spring after the cancellation of the NCAA winter championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs exercise 5th-year option on Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs insist Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes will play for them for the foreseeable future. At least for now, that includes the 2021 season.
The Chiefs exercised their fifth-year option on their star quarterback on Thursday, ensuring he will be under contract for at least the next two seasons. But general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid are hoping to reach a long-term deal with Mahomes by the start of training camp, one that could last four or five years and make the third-year pro the first player in NFL history to make at least $40 million per season.
Packers donate $250K to health systems
The Green Bay Packers have donated $250,000 to Green Bay-area health care systems to provide personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and staff working in the fight against the new coronavirus.
This donation includes $83,333 grants to the Bellin Health Foundation, HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, and Aurora Health Foundation. The donation is part of the Packers’ Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. The $1.5 million fund will provide $1 million in support to Brown County, which includes Green Bay. It also will direct $500,000 to initiatives in Milwaukee County.
Ex-Jaguars linebacker facing sex charge
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith was arrested Wednesday on a charge of having sexual activity with a minor. The 29-year-old Smith was booked into the Duval County Jail around 5 p.m. and released about five hours later on a $50,003 bond. He had no scheduled court date.
Patriots sign WR Lee, 7 others
BOSTON — Marqise Lee hopes to revive an injury-plagued career at his latest NFL stop in New England.
The former Jaguars receiver was one of eight veteran free agents signings announced by New England on Thursday. The list includes quarterback Brian Hoyer, who agreed to a one-year deal last month. New England also added fullback Dan Vitale, defensive lineman Beau Allen, receiver Damiere Byrd, linebacker Brandon Copeland, and defensive backs Cody Davis and Adrian Phillips.
Bengals release QB Dalton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs.
The move Thursday gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.
Miami cuts former 1st-round pick Charlton
MIAMI — Former NFL first-round draft pick Taco Charlton was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins.
The veteran defensive end started five games last year and had five sacks but struggled against the run. The Dolphins released him rather than exercising his fifth-year option for 2021. Charlton was the 28th overall pick by Dallas in 2017.
BASEBALL
Woman hit by foul ball sues Cubs, MLB
CHICAGO — A woman who was struck in the face by a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the team and Major League Baseball.
In her lawsuit filed this week, Laiah Zuniga, 28, says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused fractures under both of her eyes and caused extensive damage to her teeth. She said it hit her because the stadium hadn’t extended the netting that protects fans from foul balls all the way down the third base line, where she was sitting. She is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR plans to resume May 17
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span.
NASCAR’s revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday Cup races, fulfilling fans’ longtime plea for midweek events. The first race is scheduled for Darlington, NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, followed by a second race at the oval track three days later.
Charlotte Motor Speedway will then host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord, outside NASCAR’s home base of Charlotte, will then host a Wednesday race three days later.