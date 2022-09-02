Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
IOWA
Pleasant Valley 42, Hempstead 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 40, Senior 20
Wahlert 34, Davenport Assumption 21
Dyersville Beckman 20, Anamosa 12
Maquoketa Valley 38, South Winneshiek 8
North Scott 45, W. Dubuque 7
CR Xavier 44, West Delaware 7
Durant 26, Cascade 13
Bellevue 33, Starmont 30
MFL/MarMac 60, Clayton Ridge 0
ILLINOIS
Galena 35, Madison 6
Stockton 26, Eastland/Pearl City 6
Amboy 64, River Ridge 14
WISCONSIN
Southwestern/East Dubuque 40, Fennimore 28
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 48, Cuba City 20
Darlington 53, Black Hawk/Warren 14
Belleville 30, Potosi/Cassville 7
Platteville 14, Dodgeville 0
Prairie du Chien 33, Lancaster 29
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.