ATLANTA — Iowa State’s Ashley Joens on Sunday received the Cheryl Miller Award as the best small forward in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. Joens’ distinction also makes her a member of this season’s prestigious Naismith Starting Five.
The Iowa City native is the second Iowa State student-athlete to earn the Cheryl Miller Award, joining Cyclone great Bridget Carleton, who earned the honor in 2019.
Joens set a school record of 24.2 points per game, topping Carleton’s previous mark of 21.7 in 2018-19. Joens also finished the season second in points scored (678), tied for seventh in rebounding average (9.5), fourth in free-throw percentage (.883), third in free-throws made (181), sixth in free throws attempted (205), fourth in field goals made (223), third in field goals attempted (482).
Joens’ 24.2 points per game led the Big 12 Conference and ranked fifth nationally. Her 46.3 percent from the field was also a career best. Joens finished the season as the NCAA leader in free throws made with 181.
INDIANAPOLIS — Health officials in Indiana said Saturday they are investigating whether anyone was exposed to COVID-19 by Alabama residents following Friday night’s death of a Crimson Tide fan who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament last weekend.
Luke Ratliff, a 23-year-old Alabama student, died after a brief illness, his father, Bryan Ratliff, told The Tuscaloosa News. The newspaper, citing multiple sources it did not identify, reported Ratliff died of complications related to COVID-19.
The younger Ratliff was hospitalized shortly after returning to Tuscaloosa on March 29, one day after attending Alabama’s game against UCLA at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the News reported.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday followed up his biggest game of the season by making a long-term commitment to his new team.
Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The Bucks announced the agreement Sunday.
BASEBALL
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers assistant athletic trainer Dave Yeager spent Saturday night in a hospital after appearing to collapse while treating home plate umpire CB Bucknor during a game with the Minnesota Twins. Brewers manager Craig Counsell was hopeful Yeager would get released sometime Sunday. Counsell said Sunday that Yeager had been feeling dehydrated after the game but was doing better.
MEMORABILIA
NEW YORK — Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.
The card was signed by the GOAT, a common reference to Brady that stands for “greatest of all time.”
The price fetched Friday night through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by Brady. Another of his rookie cards sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A bat Lou Gehrig used late in his career sold for $715,120 at auction this weekend.
SCP Auctions said the Gehrig bat dated to 1938, his next-to-last season in the majors. It came from the collection of Yankees Hall of Fame teammate Earle Combs’ family.
The original home plate from the original Yankee Stadium when it opened in 1923 sold for $303,277.
HOCKEY
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID protocols. The team announced the development in between the second and third periods. Assistant Coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.
GOLF
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Patty Tavatanakit survived Lydia Ko’s final-round charge to win the ANA Inspiration for her first LPGA Tour victory. Five strokes ahead entering the day and six in front after a chip-in eagle on the par-5 second, Tavatanakit shot a 4-under 68 in 100-degree heat to beat Ko by two strokes in the first major championship of the year.
TENNIS
MIAMI — Hubert Hurkacz of Poland won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the Miami Open.