ST. LOUIS — Hard-throwing St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks has opted out of playing this season, citing pre-existing health concerns.
The 23-year-old Hicks was diagnosed in high school as having Type 1 diabetes.
Hicks, who routinely tops 100 mph, is recovering from Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2019. The right-hander’s availability for this season was uncertain.
Hicks had been taking part in workouts at Busch Stadium, leading up to the Cardinals’ opener on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh.
“We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”
Dodgers pitcher David Price, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman are among about a dozen players who have opted out this year. Hicks was 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA last season before he injured his elbow. He has hit 105 mph with his fastball.
Hicks was due $214,370 as a prorated share of his $578,800 salary. He gets paid if the pre-existing health concern has been determined to make him a high-risk individual.
Ross skips Cubs workout, awaits test results
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross skipped the team’s Monday morning workout because he is awaiting his completed result from his Saturday coronavirus test.
The team said five other Tier 1 individuals also missed the workout for the same reason. Tier 1, according to baseball’s 2020 operations manual, includes players and other on-field personnel.
Yankees’ Judge slowed by neck pain
NEW YORK — Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge remains slowed by his sore neck and is uncertain for today’s intrasquad game, and pitcher Masahiro Tanaka remains a concern for the start of the season as he recovers from a concussion. Judge took some swings in an indoor batting cage and worked in the weight room.
Judge’s neck has bothered him since at least Saturday.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
No fall sports for junior college
The National Junior College Athletic Association says it will not have a fall season and will instead attempt to play football and other sports in the spring.
Men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will also be moved to the spring. Winter sports, such as basketball, will be slated to start in January, with a majority of championship events moved from March to April.
Major college football programs frequently recruit players from the top junior colleges, but without a fall season it will be more complicated for coaches at four-year colleges to evaluate those players.
Patriot League cancels fall sports
The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League in canceling fall sports, including football, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Division I conference says it has still not determined whether winter and spring sports competition will be held and that it will consider holding fall sports in the second semester. The Ivy League made a similar announcement last week. The Patriot League is the first conference in the Football Championship Subdivision that competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision’s playoffs to suspend its season.
Athletes will be permitted to practice and train with coaches and in team facilities “provided health and safety conditions support such activities,” the conference said.
HOCKEY
Crawford absent from Blackhawks practice
Corey Crawford was absent Monday when the Chicago Blackhawks practiced for the first time since the NHL season was suspended, casting doubt on the goaltender’s availability for their qualifying series against Edmonton.
The 35-year-old Crawford was “unfit to play or to participate,” coach Jeremy Colliton said — sticking closely to the league’s strict language for discussing missing players in the COVID-19 world. There was no further word on Crawford’s situation. The potential loss of Crawford is a big blow as the Blackhawks prepare for the Oilers and their high-scoring duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Game 1 of their best-of-five series is Aug. 1 at the NHL hub in Edmonton.
NHL: 43 players tested positive during optional workouts
The NHL says 43 players tested positive for the coronavirus from June 8 through the end of the league’s optional workouts.
That number announced Monday includes 30 who tested positive at team facilities and 13 the league is aware of who tested positive outside the league’s protocols for its Phase 2.
The NHL opened Phase 3 Monday with the start of training camps for the 24-team playoffs, scheduled to open in two hub Canadian cities — Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta — on Aug. 1. Players had until Monday evening to elect to opt out of competition without penalty.
RUNNING
Chicago Marathon canceled due to virus
The Chicago Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled for Oct. 11. Organizers said registered participants are eligible for a refund or can defer their place and entry fee to the Chicago Marathon in 2021, 2022 or 2023. Organizers said they are working on plans for a virtual experience “to recognize the dedication and commitment of everyone who would have taken part in the 43rd running” of the marathon.
FOOTBALL
Chargers’ Teamer suspended 4 games
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league said Monday. Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception during a Week 7 loss at Tennessee.