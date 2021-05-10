Nolan Arenado homered against his former team, Adam Wainwright pitched three-hit ball into the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the visiting Colorado Rockies, 2-0, on Sunday.
Yadier Molina hit an RBI double and Ryan Helsley got Josh Fuentes to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded for his second career save and first this season. St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and has won nine of 11 overall.
Colorado dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.
Wainwright (2-3) struck out five and walked three over 8 1/3 innings, improving to 11-1 against the Rockies.
Arenado homered leading off the second against German Marquez (1-4), who allowed two runs — one earned — in six innings. St. Louis improved to 14-4 since April 23, the best record in the majors during that span.
Pirates 6, Cubs 5 — At Chicago: Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings and Pittsburgh held on in the ninth to end Chicago’s five-game winning streak. Wilmer Difo had three hits and drove in three runs as the Pirates won for just the third time in their last 20 games at Wrigley Field.
Padres 11, Giants 1 — At San Francisco: Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and San Diego roughed up San Francisco.
Brewers 2, Marlins 1 (10 innings) — At Miami: Tyrone Taylor hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and seven Milwaukee pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Josh Hader (3-0) pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 0.71. Drew Rasmussen worked the 10th and earned his first career save.
Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2 — At New York: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, and New York won its fifth in row.
Braves 6, Phillies 1 — At Atlanta: Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and Atlanta beat Philadelphia. Freeman, the reigning NL MVP who began the game 1-for-24 in May, hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, to make it 5-1 in the third as the Braves won their second straight game and fifth in the last six.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 9, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu each had three RBIs to help Chicago finish a three-game sweep, handing Kansas City its eighth consecutive loss. The Royals went winless on their seven-game homestand. They opened it up 1½ games in the AL Central but leave their friendly confines back 3½ games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.
Lucas Giolito (2-3) gave up one run and four hits in five innings. It was the first run allowed by a Chicago starter in five games as they have a 0.31 ERA in the last 29 1/3 innings.
Red Sox 4, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and Boston improved to 6-0 at Camden Yards this season.
Rays 4, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth, Mike Brosseau added a tiebreaking drive the following inning and Tampa Bay held off Oakland to avoid a series sweep.
Astros 7, Blue Jays 4 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as Houston built a big lead early against Toronto.
Rangers 10, Mariners 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Adolis García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs, Dane Dunning (2-2) struck out 10 in five innings and Texas beat Seattle.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 3, Nationals 2 — At New York: Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending single off Brad Hand in the ninth inning, and New York beat Washington for its second straight walk-off win over Washington.
Angels 2, Dodgers 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Jared Walsh hit a two-run double in the third inning and the Angels held off the slumping Dodgers. After the Dodgers struck first in the third on Chris Taylor’s two-out RBI single, the Angels responded in the home half when Walsh lined a bases-loaded, ground-rule double off Trevor Bauer (3-2).