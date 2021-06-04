CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday, with general manager Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic.
“Our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” Hahn said in a statement. “At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.”
The 23-year-old Vaughn is batting .226 with four homers and 12 RBIs. The White Sox took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.
Chicago also recalled infielder and outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte.
Indians whittle down list of potential names
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are trying to settle on a name. It’s proving to be a tedious, testing process.
The team said Thursday it now has a final list from an initial pool of nearly 1,200 entries. It is vetting the possible team names for legal purposes after months of research and discussions with fans.
The initial list consisted of 1,198 names. It’s not known how many names are being given final consideration for what will be the club’s new identity.
U.S. to play for Olympic tournament berth
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The United States will play Canada on Friday night and Venezuela on Saturday for a berth in the Olympic baseball tournament next month.
Manager Mike Scioscia’s American team finished the first round 2-0 after its game against Puerto Rico was rained out for the second straight day Thursday. Advancement had been determined, and the game will not be made up.
Both upcoming games are in Florida — Canada in West Palm Beach and Venezuela in in Port St. Lucie.
FOOTBALL
Vikings sign former Titans CB Smith
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday, adding a little depth and experience to a group that was lacking both last season. Smith spent the last four years with the Titans. He started seven games, including three in 2020, and recorded his lone career interception in 2017. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round out of Towson in 2015, Smith appeared in four games as a rookie and spent the 2016 season on the practice squad.
BASKETBALL
Jokic, Nuggets eliminate Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in six games with a 126-115 victory Thursday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, for the third-seeded Nuggets. They await the outcome of the first-round series between Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers.
HOCKEY
Marchand scores in OT, Bruins top Isles
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series. In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.
U.S. tops Slovakia to reach world semis
RIGA, Latvia — Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece Thursday, and the United States beat Slovakia, 6-1, to advance to the semifinal showdown with Canada in hockey’s world championship. The Canadians, who lost their first three games in the tournament, stunned Russia, 2-1, on an overtime goal by Andrew Mangiapane.
GOLF
Morikawa leads suspended 1st round
DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year.
Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind. The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round.
Reid leads 1st round of U.S. Women’s Open
SAN FRANCISCO — Mel Reid got off to a fast start with birdies on the first two holes of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday and was the early clubhouse leader after a 4-under 67 on the notoriously tough Lake Course at the Olympic Club.
The English player Reid started at the 10th hole and hit her first two approach shots within 10 feet for birdies on the par 4s. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, another on her second-to-last hole and had only one bogey all round.