IOWA
Iowa City West 40, Dubuque Hempstead 15
Dubuque Senior 27, Davenport North 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Dubuque Wahlert 7
Western Dubuque 36, Iowa City Liberty 30
Beckman Catholic 28, Monticello 14
West Delaware 42, Decorah 6
Cascade 46, Anamosa 7
North Linn 48, Bellevue 13
South Winneshiek 53, Clayton Ridge 19
West Branch 59, Maquoketa Valley 0
Maquoketa at Camanche (late)
ILLINOIS
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0
Dakota 34, Stockton 20
Flanagan Cornell-Woodland 20, River Ridge 16
WISCONSIN
Belleville 41, Southwestern/East Dubuque 8
Black Hawk/Warren 48, Cuba City 14
Darlington 72, Pecatonica/Arygle 0
River Ridge 28, Fennimore 7
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 58, Parkview/Albany 0
Brodhead/Juda 41, Platteville 0
Potosi/Cassville 34, Mineral Point 27
