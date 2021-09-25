MADISON, Wis. — One of the true legends of Wisconsin basketball, Michael Finley, will be immortalized when his name and number are raised into the rafters of the Kohl Center this season.
The University of Wisconsin will officially retire Finley’s No. 24 jersey during a halftime ceremony, as announced by athletic director Chris McIntosh on Friday.
“It’s a great honor,” Finley said. “It represents a lot, not just to me but to all the teammates I had. We have a bond. It represents those guys and the students that were there when I was. They can say, ‘I went to school with that guy, and he represented the university in a great way.’”
Finley’s No. 24 will become the third men’s basketball jersey to hang in the Kohl Center rafters alongside Ab Nicholas’ No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44. The No. 24 will remain in circulation at Wisconsin, but Finley’s name and number will be forever celebrated.
The first Badger to score 2,000 points, Finley’s collegiate career (1991-95) coincided with the rebirth of Wisconsin men’s basketball. He helped lead the Badgers to the 1994 NCAA Tournament, Wisconsin’s first appearance in 47 years.
The Maywood, Ill., native was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American, rising to 12th on the Big Ten’s all-time scoring list by the end of his career. The only Badger to score 500 points in three different seasons and average better than 20 points per game in three different years, Finley was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Bulls’ Williams could miss start of season
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season. The news announced Friday is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves.
The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20. Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year after being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 4 overall pick.
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The NBA has denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for a vaccination exemption, leaving the Golden State Warriors swingman ineligible to play home games until he meets San Francisco’s vaccination requirement. Wiggins sought an exemption from the league for religious reasons.
FOOTBALL
NFL reinstates WR Gordon from suspension
SEATTLE — Former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to play as soon as next week, according to an ESPN report Friday. Gordon was indefinitely suspended after it was revealed that he had not successfully completed all the steps of his reinstatement last December. At that time, Gordon was a member of the Seahawks and had been promoted to the active roster with the team hoping he could play in the final two regular-season games and the playoffs. But before he could play he was again declared ineligible and suspended.
Panthers RB McCaffrey to miss ‘a few weeks’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for “a few weeks,” a league source confirmed Friday. McCaffrey had an MRI done a day after he strained his hamstring in the second quarter of the Panthers’ 24-9 win over Houston on Thursday night. The sense after the game was that McCaffrey did not tear his hamstring, and the injury wasn’t as severe as it could have been.
HOCKEY
Ex-Blackhawk participates in investigation
CHICAGO — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 said Friday her client has been interviewed as part of the team’s review of the accusations.
A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct what the team says is an independent investigative review of the allegations in a pair of lawsuits filed against the franchise. In an internal memo sent on June 28, CEO Danny Wirtz said Reid Schar and Jenner & Block LLP “have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”
The first suit alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Jon Jones jailed in Vegas battery incident
LAS VEGAS — Former UFC champion Jon Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday after an incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and damaging a vehicle. Details of the incident that led to Jones’ 5:45 a.m. arrest at the Las Vegas Strip resort were not immediately made public by Las Vegas police.
Jail and court records showed Jonathan Dwight Jones, 34, posted $8,000 bail and was due for an initial court appearance Saturday, with an Oct. 26 date for prosecutors to file criminal charges. The domestic battery charge is a misdemeanor. The vehicle charge is a felony, with damage reported at more than $5,000.