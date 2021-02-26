Here is a capsule look at tonight’s regional games:
NORTHERN IOWA (7-15, 5-11 MVC) at ILLINOIS STATE (7-15, 4-12)
Time: 8 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU on Friday; CBS Sports Network on Saturday
Bottom line: Northern Iowa and Illinois State will wrap up disappointing Missouri Valley Conference seasons with a weekend doubleheader in Normal. The Panthers are just 10-25 in games at Redbird Arena. Illinois State leads the all-time series, 44-36. UNI coach Ben Jacobson needs just two wins to reach 300 for his career. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter is a decent indicator for UNI success, scoring 17.1 points per game in the Panthers’ seven victories.
DRAKE 23-2, 14-2 MVC) at BRADLEY (11-14, 5-11)
Time: 6 p.m. today and Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Drake enters its final regular-season series of the season with a chance to wrap up a share of the Missouri Valley Conference with a pair of victories. The Bulldogs are second nationally with 23 victories and needs just one more win to match the program record of 15 MVC victories. Drake has won four straight despite losing two of its top players to injury. Joseph Yesufu has filled some of that void, scoring 88 points over the last three games.