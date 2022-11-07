Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, 20-17, on Sunday night in Kansas City.
Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs (6-2) rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in the last seven meetings.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 21-3 coming off a bye by beating a franchise that has long been his nemesis. He was just 2-9 against the Titans — heck, Reid has three wins against the Chiefs — including a 27-3 loss in Nashville last year.
Jets 20, Bills 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning victory. With the game tied at 17, the Jets (6-3) got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left — and they 6:10 off the clock on a run-heavy 13-play, 86-yard drive that ended with Zuerlein’s kick. Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win, but couldn’t manage much against the Jets, who ended a four-game winning streak for Buffalo (6-2).
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving Tampa Bay the win over Los Angeles in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Brady also hit the 100,000 career passing yards plateau.
Chargers 20, Falcons 17 — At Atlanta: Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending 37-yard field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting Los Angeles over Atlanta. Dicker, playing his second NFL game, also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17.
Bengals 42, Panthers 21 — At Cincinnati: Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored five touchdowns as Cincinnati built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised past Carolina. Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat Las Vegas. It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6). The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans, dominated early. They scored on four of their first five possessions and led 20-7 just before halftime.
Patriots 26, Colts 3 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass, Nick Folk kicked four field goals and New England had nine sacks in a dominant win over Indianapolis. The Patriots (5-4) moved above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week.
Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and Seattle won its fourth straight.
