The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.
The federation on Wednesday announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations.
The deals grew partly out of a push by players on the more successful women’s team, including stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who were at the forefront of the gender equity fight while leading the team to a Women’s World Cup championship in 2019. The struggle became so much a part of the team’s story that chants of “Equal pay! Equal pay!” rose from the crowd as U.S. players celebrated winning the title in France.
Morgan and Rapinoe could still be beneficiaries of the deal, though the next Women’s World Cup is in 2023 and the makeup of the team will have changed by then.
“I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do — and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do,” U.S. forward Margaret Purce said. “So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so.”
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police say a former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.
Police say officers found 25-year-old Regan Noelle Gibbs fatally wounded Monday night at her apartment in Lawrence. Police say her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, was arrested at the scene. Investigators believe Gibbs death was likely the result of domestic violence, but police have not said how she was killed. Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks’ soccer program from 2015 to 2018.
BASKETBALL
IOWA CITY — All-Mid-American Conference first-team pick Molly Davis of Central Michigan is transferring to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced Wednesday.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Midland, Michigan, was a three-year starter for the Chippewas and led the team last season with 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game. She has scored at least 10 points in 67 games, including a career-high 33 points against Ohio in the 2021 MAC Tournament semifinals.
Davis will be a senior and have two seasons of eligibility because of the COVID-19 bonus year.
BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA— Bryce Harper sat out a third straight game as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow, and the Phillies slugger may not play right field again until late July.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that doctors said Harper should not throw for at least six weeks. Harper will remain as the DH whenever he returns to the lineup.
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list and sent thriving rookie Royce Lewis back to Triple-A St. Paul before their game at Oakland. Correa missed 11 games with a bruised right middle finger.
GOLF
TULSA, Okla. — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship on Wednesday after practicing for two days at Southern Hills to test his surgically repaired left wrist.
The former U.S. Open champion practiced with a wrap that extended several inches up his left forearm. He tweeted Tuesday it had “held up nicely” after his initial practice round.
HOCKEY
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ian Cole beat Igor Shesterkin at 3:12 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers, 2-1, Wednesday night and take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The defenseman’s second career playoff goal capped a late comeback by the Hurricanes after they trailed most of the night. Sebastian Aho finally pushed one past Shesterkin in the final minutes of the third period to send the game into OT.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University will be a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association when it starts its Division I men’s program in 2023-24.
The CCHA board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday to bring in the Vikings as the league’s ninth member. Augustana competes in the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in its other sports. The school has said it hopes to move all sports to Division I by 2030.
