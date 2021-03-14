No. 3 Illinois gets past No. 5 Iowa, into Big Ten title game

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, right, defends against Iowa center Luka Garza (55) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis on Saturday. Iowa landed the No. 2 seed in the West Region, and Illinois is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest.

 Michael Conroy

The University of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Drake all earned berths in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this afternoon.

Iowa landed the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will face No. 15 Grand Canyon in the opening round. The winner will face either No. 7 Oregon or No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth.

Wisconsin drew the No. 9 seed in the South and will face No. 8 North Carolina in the first round. The winner will play either No. 1 Baylor or No. 16 Hartford in the second round.

Illinois, fresh off beating Ohio State for the Big Ten championship, landed the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional. The Fighting Illini will play Drexel in the first round, and the winner meets either No. 8 Loyola (Chicago) or No. 9 Georgia Tech in the second round.

Drake will meet former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State on Thursday in a play-in game. The winner will play No. 6 seeded Southern California in the West Region.

