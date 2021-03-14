The University of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Drake all earned berths in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament this afternoon.
Iowa landed the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will face No. 15 Grand Canyon in the opening round. The winner will face either No. 7 Oregon or No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth.
Wisconsin drew the No. 9 seed in the South and will face No. 8 North Carolina in the first round. The winner will play either No. 1 Baylor or No. 16 Hartford in the second round.
Illinois, fresh off beating Ohio State for the Big Ten championship, landed the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional. The Fighting Illini will play Drexel in the first round, and the winner meets either No. 8 Loyola (Chicago) or No. 9 Georgia Tech in the second round.
Drake will meet former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State on Thursday in a play-in game. The winner will play No. 6 seeded Southern California in the West Region.