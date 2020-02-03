LOS ANGELES — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members.
The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m., Staples Center President Lee Zeidman tweeted. A fence was erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view.
Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Calabasas. The memorial kept growing for a week. Personal messages were written on many of the items.
“Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20,” Zeidman said. By midmorning Monday, he said, more than 1,350 basketballs had been boxed up.
Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, had requested items, which were to be cataloged and shipped to the family. Flowers will be composted and spread around plants near Staples Center.
Fans were urged to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.
Bryant tribute game 2nd-most watched regular-season game in ESPN NBA history
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death was the second-most watched regular-season NBA game on ESPN.
The game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers averaged 4.41 million viewers. The only telecast to surpass that since ESPN resumed NBA coverage in 2002-03 was a January 2003 game between the Lakers and Houston Rockets that featured the first matchup between Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming (4.88 million).
According to Nielsen, the Bryant pregame ceremony averaged 5.23 million viewers. The audience peaked at 6.07 million between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern, which was the conclusion of the ceremony and the start of the game.
By comparison, a game between Houston and the Denver Nuggets scheduled during a similar time slot last year averaged 1.6 million.
FOOTBALL
Packers Hall of Famer Woods dies at 83
LOS ANGELES — Willie Wood, the Hall of Fame defensive back who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made the first interception in Super Bowl history, died Monday. He was 83.
Wood died of natural causes in Washington, according to Robert Schmidt, his longtime friend and former teammate at Southern California. Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for several years.
Nearly 100M watch Super Bowl on Fox
NEW YORK — The Super Bowl put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, with an estimated 99.9 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in what is annually the most-watched television event of the year.
The Nielsen company said viewership rebounded slightly from the 98.5 million who watched in 2019. An exciting game that featured a fourth quarter comeback and two teams that haven’t been in the ultimate game lately most likely helped drive public interest.
BASEBALL
Twins finalize deal with SP Chacin
MINNEAPOLIS — Jhoulys Chacín finalized a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on Monday after a miserable 2019 season that saw him go from an opening day start to an August release.
He would get a $1.6 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings.
Yankees add competition at catcher
NEW YORK — The Yankees now have more competition in the job for backup catcher, with Erik Kratz, Josh Thole and Chris Iannetta agreeing to minor league contracts Monday.
Austin Romine, Gary Sánchez’s backup the last three seasons, became a free agent and agreed to a $4.15 million, one-year contract with Detroit.
Mariners sign Gonzales to 4-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners signed left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales to a $30 million, four-year contract Monday that includes a club option for the 2025 season.
Gonzales is about to begin his third full season with the Mariners after arriving in 2017 via trade from St. Louis. Gonzales gets $1 million this year in the final season of a $1.9 million, two-year deal. His new contract calls for a $1 million signing bonus and salaries of $5 million in 2021, $5.5 million in 2022, $6.5 million in 2023 and $12 million in 2024, when he would have been eligible for free agency.
Marlins complete deals with Kintzler, Joyce
MIAMI — Right-hander Brandon Kintzler and the Miami Marlins have finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $3.25 million. Miami also completed a $1.5 million, one-year deal on Monday with outfielder Matt Joyce, who can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 200 and 250, and $75,000 apiece for 300 and 350.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks claim Seeler off waivers
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The 26-year-old Seeler appeared in six games with Minnesota this season. Seeler’s contract has an average annual value of $725,000 and runs through the 2020-21 season.
DOPING
Russian track federation board resigns
MOSCOW — The entire board of the Russian Athletics Federation resigned on Monday as Russia faces another ban from Olympic track and field. The federation, known as RusAF, said the board stepped down after a meeting with new Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin. The federation has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping, but the crisis has deepened in recent months.