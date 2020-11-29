Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.
Patricia probably knew what was coming.
His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.
The Lions fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.
The moves were made Saturday, surprising no one.
The duo joins a long list of general managers and coaches that failed to help the franchise win over the last several decades.
Since Detroit won the 1957 NFL title, it has won only one playoff game — and that was way back on Jan. 5, 1992.
Darrell Bevell, who has 14 seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator, will be the team’s interim coach for the final five games. The general manager’s duties will be handled on an interim basis by Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark, Rob Lohman and Mike Disner, all of whom worked for Quinn in the team’s front office.
Source: NFL rules Broncos QBs ineligible
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos won’t have any of their four quarterbacks available today when they face the New Orleans Saints because of coronavirus concerns, multiple people familiar with the NFL’s investigation told The Associated Press. One person told The AP that starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list.
Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — they are down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night.
The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor today. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID-19 when Indianapolis hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead.
The San Francisco 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.
County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last until Dec 21.
The rules also will impact the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyrique McGhee has been suspended without pay for two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. McGhee has been on the Rams’ practice squad all season. He signed with the team during the spring as an undrafted free agent. He is eligible to return following the Rams’ Week 13 game at Arizona on Dec. 6.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of today’s game at Buffalo.
Ekeler has missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay. Ekeler has 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He led the AFC in scrimmage yards after three weeks.
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful for today’s game at the New York Jets, meaning it’s likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Oct. 18.
Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice Wednesday and was limited in subsequent workouts this week. The rookie’s status was downgraded Saturday, and Miami elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster to reinforce depth at the position.
Wake Forest pauses football activities
Wake Forest is pausing all football team activities until at least Wednesday because of recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
The announcement came shortly after the Atlantic Coast Conference said the Demon Deacons’ home game against No. 10 Miami for next Saturday has been postponed. It also followed the cancellation of last weekend’s game against Duke in a long-running instate series, with that decision due to positive tests, quarantines and injuries.
BASKETBALL
NBA: Kobe induction set for 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will finally enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021. The NBA said Saturday that the delayed Hall of Fame weekend — it was to have taken place in Springfield, Mass., in August, before being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic — will be held from May 13-15.
BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA — A person familiar with the Philadelphia Phillies’ finances says the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially released the figures.
AUTO RACING
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton set a track record at the Bahrain Grand Prix on his way to a record-extending 98th career pole position on Saturday.