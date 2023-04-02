NCAA AP Player of the Year
Iowa's Caitlin Clark speaks at a press conference after she was introduced as the AP Player of the Year on Thursday in Dallas. 

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Led by Caitlin Clark, The Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year, Iowa will play in its first national championship game this afternoon against LSU.

That will be the Clark's 100th game with the Hawkeyes. A look at her Iowa career so far for the 6-foot guard who will be back next season. As a 21-year-old junior, she's not eligible for the WNBA draft.

(1) comment

Common¢ent$

Unfortunately, the only one on this planet that is probably capable of keeping her from scoring would be Brian Ferentz.

Report Add Reply

