Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and the Utah Jazz survived Cleveland’s late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108, over the Cavaliers on Sunday in Cleveland.
Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave away a 15-point lead in the fourth.
The Cavs had a chance to win, but Darius Garland missed a 28-footer with 2.9 seconds to go, and Jarrett Allen couldn’t get his tip to drop as Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at four.
Garland scored 31 points, Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who were back at home after beating Dallas, Miami and Washington. It was the first time since 1975 that the Cavs won three straight on the road over teams with winning records.
Hornets 130, Hawks 127 — At Atlanta: Miles Bridges scored 32 points for a short-handed Charlotte team that leaned on its best 3-point shooting game of the season to beat Atlanta. Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s.
Wizards 102, Raptors 90 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, and Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto. Chris Boucher scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 to help the Raptors win back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
Rockets 118, Pelicans 108 — At Houston: Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and Houston won its sixth straight.