CLEVELAND — The interviews are over. The wait continues. The Browns are still coachless.
After meeting with eight candidates over the past two weeks, Cleveland still hasn’t decided on a choice for its next coach. The uncertainty could carry through another NFL playoff weekend for a team that began this year with big expectations and fired Freddie Kitchens after a 6-10 season.
Owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, guided by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, met with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for seven hours Friday. But the six-time Super Bowl winner returned to Boston without being offered a job that he’s been connected with three times.
McDaniels was thought to be favored by Haslam, who has fired five coaches since buying the Browns in 2012. But at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any clear front-runner, and it’s possible the Browns could be waiting for Saturday’s playoff games to conclude before making their next move.
Two candidates, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, will go head to head in what could be a final, live audition for the Browns. Two others, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, have playoff games this weekend.
Lions hire special teams coordinator
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
The team made the announcement Saturday, a week after firing special teams coordinator John Bonamego and five other members of Matt Patricia’s staff.
Coombs was the assistant special teams coach for the Cincinnati Bengals the previous seven years and was with the franchise for 10 seasons.
Patricia previously promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead the team’s offensive line.
Wake Forest QB Newman to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman announced Saturday he will transfer to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season.
Newman is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons’ starter. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 574 yards and six TDs.
Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Former Alabama assistant joins Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is joining the Atlanta Falcons’ staff.
The team announced Saturday that Lupoi will serve as defensive line and run game coordinator, focusing on defensive ends. This past season, Lupoi was defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent 11 years at the college level, including five seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
BASKETBALL
Harden scores 20,000th point, Rockets roll
HOUSTON — James Harden didn’t have much to say after he surpassed 20,000 points on Saturday in Houston’s blowout win over Minnesota.
“It’s a great accomplishment obviously,” he said. “I have a bigger picture and bigger goals but it’s pretty cool.”
Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to help the Rockets roll to the 139-109 victory.
Houston led by double figures for most of the game and used a huge run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach and bounce back after a lopsided loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night.
Harden, who had 12 rebounds and eight assists, is the 45th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points and the seventh-youngest. He entered the game 10 points away and reached the milestone in fitting fashion, on a step-back 3-pointer midway through the second quarter.
LeBron, Davis miss Lakers’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY — LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed the Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James has a chest cold. Officially, the team said he has flu-like symptoms.
James is averaging 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference. He played on Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, missed his second straight game with a gluteus maximus contusion.
BASEBALL
Yankees, Gardner finalize contract
NEW YORK — Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday.
New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.
His addition, following last month’s $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees’ projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.
Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus and an $8 million salary for next season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout.
TENNIS
Andreescu, 2 more withdraw from Aussie Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, starts Jan. 20 in Melbourne. Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.
The 19-year-old Andreescu, Canada’s first winner of a Grand Slam singles tournament, hasn’t played since suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in October in China.
A shoulder injury last March kept her out of all but one match from April through July.