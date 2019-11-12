DETROIT — Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers has died at the age of 38.
A woman who identified herself as Cathy Rogers, his mother, confirmed the death Monday in a phone call from The Associated Press. Other details were not immediately known. Marshall Thomas, Rogers’ former basketball coach at Saginaw High School in Michigan, told MLive.com that Rogers died Monday of liver failure and also had cancer.
At Michigan State, Rogers was an All-American wide receiver who had 135 receptions for 2,821 yards in two seasons. He was college football’s top receiver in 2002 and the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. He scored twice in his NFL debut, but suffered a broken collarbone that ended his rookie season and suffered the same injury a year later. Rogers failed a drug test in 2005 and was cut entering the next season. He had 36 career receptions for 440 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 15 NFL games.
Redskins to start QB Haskins rest of season
ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins’ time has finally come.
The Washington Redskins on Monday named Haskins their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. The 15th overall draft pick takes over with Washington 1-8 and the New York Jets up next Sunday.
Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances — two in relief and a start Nov. 3 at Buffalo. The Jets game will be his second NFL start.
Jets lose TE Herndon to fractured ribs
NEW YORK — Chris Herndon’s tough second season with the New York Jets took another frustrating turn.
The tight end will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken rib suffered Sunday in the Jets’ 34-27 win over the Giants. The injury came in Herndon’s season debut, during which he caught one pass for 7 yards.
BASEBALL
Astros’ Alvarez unanimous AL Rookie of Year
NEW YORK — Yordan Àlvarez of the Houston Astros was unanimously chosen AL Rookie of the Year. The slugging designated hitter earned all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Monday night. He’s the 24th unanimous pick and easily beat out the other AL finalists, with Orioles left-hander John Means second and Rays infielder Brandon Lowe third.
Mets’ Alonso runs away with NL rookie award
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso of the New York Mets was selected the NL Rookie of the Year. Alonso led the majors with 53 home runs and earned 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Monday night. The other first-place vote went to runner-up Mike Soroka, a right-hander with the Atlanta Braves.
Alonso’s home run total was one better than Yankees star Aaron Judge’s rookie record in 2017. “Polar Bear” Pete became the face of baseball in Flushing, beloved for his power, personality and philanthropy — he gifted $100,000 from his All-Star Home Run Derby prize to charities supporting injured soldiers and 9/11 workers.
BASKETBALL
Griffin returns, Pistons fall to Timberwolves
DETROIT — Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Blake Griffin’s return Monday night, beating the Detroit Pistons, 120-114.
Griffin played for the first time this season, coming back from hamstring and knee issues. Derrick Rose also returned to the Detroit lineup from a strained hamstring, but both he and Griffin played limited minutes. Griffin scored 19 points but Rose added just six.
Grizzlies beat Spurs, spoil Parker’s night
SAN ANTONIO — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies put a damper on Tony Parker’s jersey retirement by beating the San Antonio Spurs 113-109 Monday night.
Parker’s uniform was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili following the game.
Walker gets hot late, Celtics top Mavericks
BOSTON — Kemba Walker made a trio of key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks, 116-106, Monday night in the Celtics’ first game since Gordon Hayward had surgery on his broken left hand.
Daniel Theis chipped in with 11 points and Brad Wanamaker had 10 for Boston, which won its eighth straight game since a season-opening loss at Philadelphia.
Harden scores 39, Rockets beat Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — James Harden scored 39 points, including 13 straight during a stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Houston Rockets beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, 122-116, Monday night.
Russell Westbrook had 26 points and Clint Capela added 11 points and 20 rebounds to help the Rockets to their fourth straight win.
Bucks’ Middleton to miss 3-4 weeks
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a left thigh contusion.
Middleton was hurt during Sunday night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City. He underwent an MRI and examination Monday by team physician Dr. William Raasch that confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion.
HOCKEY
Rogers Sportsnet fires commentator Cherry
TORONTO — Don Cherry, Canada’s most polarizing, flamboyant and opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants “you people” in a television rant in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers.
Rogers Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley announced the decision in a statement following discussions with the 85-year-old broadcaster.
Cherry has provided commentary following the first intermission of “Hockey Night in Canada” for more than three decades.