Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Packers and Cowboys, has died. He was 81.
His death was confirmed by the team Friday, with no details given. Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted that his cousin was a “unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life.”
Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.
But he was always a Packer at heart.
“I’m the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn’t wear it. I’m a Green Bay Packer,” Adderley said in the book “Distant Replay,” a memoir by former Packers teammate Jerry Kramer.
Along with former teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Adderley is one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Tom Brady is the other. Adderley was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.
Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame quarterback and a former Packers teammate, once called Adderley the “greatest cornerback to ever play the game.”
After his retirement, Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players.
The Minnesota Vikings could be without three of their top four cornerbacks — Cameron Dantzler, Holton Hill and Mike Hughes — on Sunday at Green Bay.
Hill (foot) and Hughes (neck) were ruled out on Friday with injuries for the game against the Packers, who are second in the NFL in scoring with an average of 32.8 points per game. The Vikings listed running back Dalvin Cook as questionable.
The Packers won’t have leading rusher Aaron Jones, who will miss a second straight game with a calf injury. That leaves Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon as Green Bay’s top two running backs against the Vikings. Green Bay also announced cornerback Kevin King will miss a third straight game with a quadriceps injury.
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have ruled our receivers Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway for Sunday’s game in Chicago. New Orleans also has listed reserve guard Nick Easton out for a second straight game because of a concussion.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers, 25-17, on Thursday night to avoid a series season sweep.
The new Fenway Bowl is off for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said the bowl game scheduled to take place for the first time at the historic Boston ballpark will instead make its debut next year.
The Fenway Bowl was to include teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.
BASEBALL
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager Friday, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The Tigers announced the move, saying they agreed to terms with Hinch on a multiyear deal.
Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire, who retired late this season, and he takes over a rebuilding team that is hoping to start climbing the standings behind a handful of highly touted pitching prospects.
Major League Baseball has canceled an owners’ meeting and the annual winter meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Owners had been scheduled to gather from Nov 17-19 in Arlington, Texas. The winter meetings had been set for Dec. 7-10 in Dallas.
Agendas for both meetings will be conducted remotely if needed, MLB said Friday.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
The sale from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team. The sale is likely to close within 10 days.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined 2021 options on infielders Jedd Gyorko and Eric Sogard as well as outfielder Ben Gamel.
Gyorko and Sogard each had $4.5 million options and now instead become eligible for free agency. Gyorko gets a $1 million buyout and Sogard $500,000. Gamel becomes eligible for salary arbitration after the Brewers declined a $2.55 million option.
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have declined a $12 million option for designated hitter Edwin Encarnación and a $7 million option for left-hander Gio González.
The team announced the moves Friday, making both players free agents. Encarnación’s deal did not include a buyout, while González will receive $500,000.
HOCKEY
The Ontario Hockey League will not have bodychecking this season because of COVID-19.
Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s minister of sport, said Friday that removing purposeful physical contact from the game was necessary in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
MacLeod said the decision was influenced by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, which had several COVID-19 outbreaks on its teams this fall.
The OHL said Thursday it plans to start a shortened season Feb. 4.