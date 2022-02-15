IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray garnered a pair of honors for his efforts in two Hawkeye victories last week.
Murray was selected as the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week and Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, along with Rutgers’ Geo Baker.
The last Iowa men’s basketball player to earn a Naismith Trophy Player of the Week honor was Luka Garza a year ago on Feb. 22, 2021. Murray has earned the Big Ten weekly honor a program-best four times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3; Feb. 14).
Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) helped propel the Hawkeyes to comfortable victories at Maryland (110-87) on Feb. 10 and at home against Nebraska (98-75) on Feb. 13. Murray averaged 33.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.5 steals in the two contests.
Murray poured in a game and career-best 37 points, six rebounds, and game bests in steals (3) and blocks (2) against the Huskers. The 37 points are believed to be the third most by any men’s basketball player in Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s 39-year history (45 by Brian Quinnett of Washington State in 1986; 41 by Iowa’s Luka Garza in 2020). The 37 points tie the highest point total by a Big Ten player in a game this season (Kofi Cockburn and Johnny Davis).
Iowa State up to No. 6 in women’s AP Top 25
Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1.
Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
Longtime Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly couldn’t remember the last time his team had such an important stretch.
“It’s a really big week going to Texas where we haven’t played them very well lately and Oklahoma is playing at a very high level,” Fennelly said. “It’s one of those weeks you hope to have in February.”
Harden out until after All-Star break
James Harden is in Philadelphia. But he and the 76ers will wait a little longer for his much-anticipated on-court debut.
Harden, the 10-time All-Star and former MVP who was acquired as part of last week’s blockbuster trade that also sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, practiced with his new team for the first time Monday afternoon in Camden.
But the team said Harden will be out through the All-Star break, including Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, while continuing to nurse a hamstring injury that kept him out of his final six games with the Nets before the trade.
Cavs’ center Allen named All-Star replacementCLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year’s All-Star Game.
Allen, who has been having a strong second season with Cleveland, was chosen to take the place of the injured Harden by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Monday.
Allen will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event in Cleveland, giving the Cavs two All-Stars for the first time since 2018.
Evans reinstated, will become free agent
NEW YORK — Tyreke Evans is eligible to return to the NBA after he was reinstated by the league and the National Basketball Players Association on Monday.
The 32-year-old was the fourth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Evans will become an unrestricted free agent Friday, meaning he can negotiate a contract with any team.
WRESTLING
Iowa’s Morningstar to IHSAA Hall of Fame
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Saturday prior to the state championship matches at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Morningstar won three individual state titles at Lisbon High School from 2003-05. He graduated with a career record of 167-4. Morningstar competed collegiately at the University of Iowa from 2007-10 and led the Hawkeyes to NCAA team titles in 2008, 2009 and 2010. He earned NCAA All-America honors in 2009 and 2010 and graduated with a career record of 110-40. He joined the Hawkeye coaching staff in 2012.
FOOTBALL
Dolphins hire Smith as offensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins found their offensive coordinator under first-time head coach Mike McDaniel.
Los Angeles Chargers run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith landed the job on Monday. Smith interviewed for the job on Saturday and was the third known candidate after other reports named Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London and New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson.