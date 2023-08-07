Wyndham Championship Golf
Buy Now

Lucas Glover putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday afternoon. He won the tounament.

 Chuck Burton The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.

Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative postseason.

Recommended for you