Chayse Barth (Cuba City) – Barth rushed for 183 yards on 19 attempts (9.6 yards per carry) as the Cubans defeated New Glarus/Monticello, 28-13. He also had 59 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions (14.9 yards per reception).
Brady Griebel (Bellevue) – The University of Northern Iowa recruit set a school record in the 1,600 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines on Thursday. The 2020 Iowa Class 1A cross country state champion ran 4:20.93 to take home third place in the event.
Brady Schemehorn (Galena) – In the final football game of the season, Schemehorn scored three receiving touchdowns and rushed 40 yards for a fourth to lead the Pirates to a 42-20 win over rival East Dubuque. He had a total of 120 yards during the game as the Pirates finished 5-1.
