Maryland Ohio St Basketball
Maryland’s Jahmir Young tries to shoot over Ohio State’s Felix Okpara during the second half of their game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete The Associated Press

Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a 73-62 win over No. 21 Maryland on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State jumped ahead after Maryland led 4-2 in the opening two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead the rest of the way.

