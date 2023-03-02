Felix Okpara had 12 points and 12 rebounds to help Ohio State finish its home schedule with a 73-62 win over No. 21 Maryland on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State jumped ahead after Maryland led 4-2 in the opening two minutes thanks to a 12-0 run, and the Buckeyes didn’t give up their lead the rest of the way.
Maryland faced a 15-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining, then Don Carey went on an 8-0 run to pull the Terrapins within 67-60 with 1:34 left.
Ohio State went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the final 70 seconds, and the Terrapins missed their final three shots as both teams went without a field goal in the last two-plus minutes of the game.
Six players reached double figures for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing tallied 16 points, Brice Sensabaugh had 12, Isaac Likekele added 11 and McNeil and Bruce Thornton had 10 apiece.
No. 2 Alabama 90, Auburn 85 (OT) — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: — Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points, Brandon Miller made the clinching free throws with six seconds left and Alabama rallied from a 17-point deficit before beating archrival Auburn. The Crimson Tide clinched outright their second regular-season SEC title in three years. KD Johnson led Auburn with 21 points.
No. 11 Kansas State 85, Oklahoma 69 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Desi Sills flirted with a triple-double in his Bramlage Coliseum farewell, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell also had big senior send-offs, and Kansas State rolled. Sills finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 19 points, Johnson had 16 and Nowell finished with 11 points and 10 assists for the Wildcats.
No. 14 UConn 88, DePaul 59 — At Hartford, Conn.: Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead five UConn players in double figures and the 14th-ranked Huskies closed out their home schedule in emphatic style.
No. 19 Xavier 94, No. 20 Providence 89 — At Providence, R.I.: Souley Boum scored a season-high 33 points and Colby Jones added 29 to pace Xavier.
Vanderbilt 68, No. 23 Kentucky 66 — At Lexington, Ky.: Jordan Wright hit a go-ahead fall-away jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds remaining to finish with 23 points and Vanderbilt topped Kentucky.
Notre Dame 88, No. 25 Pittsburgh 81 — At South Bend, Ind.: Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan each scored 20 points as Notre Dame won longtime coach Mike Brey’s final home game. Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz each added 14 points as the Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a seven-game losing streak. Brey, who is stepping down at season’s end and received warm ovations from the crowd before and after the game, improving to 315-76 at Purcell Pavilion over 23 years as Notre Dame coach.
WOMEN
Kansas 98, No. 23 Iowa State 93 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Iowa State’s Ashley Joens led all players with 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Denae Fritz had a career-high 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting. The tandem of two 25-plus point scorers is a first for Iowa State in nearly five years.
