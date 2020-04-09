Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists, days after the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar was selected to the Hall of Fame.
The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books.
Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in late January.
Season One, the latest installment of Bryant’s Wizenard story line that follows the progress of a young basketball player dealing with various trials and tribulations, was released last week. Bryant’s company describes it as “a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game.”
Bryant was the series creator and envisioned the story lines.
Other books created by Bryant’s content company soared in popularity in the days following the basketball legend’s death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
FOOTBALL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”
The team’s first redesign in 17 years also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will continue to use black helmets.
BASEBALL
Tigers to memorialize Al Kaline
DETROIT — There are no current plans for a public ceremony for Al Kaline’s death, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila said on Wednesday.
Kaline, who died on Monday at age 85, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with his family, Avila said.
The Tigers will hold a public ceremony, Avila said. That ceremony — which likely will be held at Comerica Park — is impacted by the current coronavirus pandemic, with the state of Michigan in a stay-at-home order and the Centers of Disease Control recommending no public gatherings of more than 50 persons.
But, Avila said, “We have a team of people working on that. He will be honored the way that a man of his stature should be.”
Avila said the virus had no impact on Kaline’s death.
GOLF
A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during the Valspar Championship that Woods played two years ago.
The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges Brian Borruso tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd.
Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries.
BASKETBALL
CHICAGO — DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday.
Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points.
The Indianapolis product spent his first two years at Illinois and sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul.
TRACK & FIELD
The first major domino tipped in the wake of the Olympic postponement on Wednesday when track leaders rescheduled next year’s world championships for July 2022, setting up a busy summer for a sport that would normally be taking a breather.
The new dates for the event in Eugene, Oregon: July 15-24, 2022.
SOCCER
The trial date for a gender discrimination case filed by the U.S. women’s national soccer team has been pushed back to June 16.
Players for the team filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer last year under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They allege that they have not been paid equitably when compared to players on the men’s team and have asked for more than $66 million in damages.
The trial date was originally set for May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Additionally, the April 20 pretrial conference was moved to June 1.