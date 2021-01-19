WASHINGTON — Left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday night because the contract was not yet official.
ESPN was first to report an agreement between Lester and the Nationals, whose manager, Dave Martinez, was the bench coach for the Chicago Cubs when the starting pitcher helped that club win the 2016 World Series for its first title in 108 years.
Source: Padres to acquire Pirates’ Musgrove
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Another person confirmed the New York Mets were also involved in the trade, acquiring left-hander Joey Lucchesi from San Diego. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not been announced.
FOOTBALL
Chargers hire Rams DC Staley as head coach
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Brandon Staley won’t have to move that far for his first head coaching opportunity.
Staley agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ coach on Sunday night after one season as the defensive coordinator for the crosstown Rams.
The Chargers made the decision to hire Staley after their second interview with him. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Ohio State’s Fields declares for draft
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, while Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave is returning for his senior year. The teammates announced their decisions Monday on Twitter.
The 21-year-old Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist and went 20-2 as a two-year starter at Ohio State. He led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff twice, losing to Clemson last season in the semifinals and falling to Alabama in this season’s title game.
Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others
Tennessee has fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistants and seven members of the Volunteers’ recruiting and support staff for cause after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since at least the middle of November into allegations of recruiting violations.
Also fired Monday were assistant football coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a football analyst/quality control coach.
BASKETBALL
Michigan State postpones 3rd straight game
Michigan State is postponing its game this weekend against No. 22 Illinois, moving a third straight basketball game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within coach Tom Izzo’s program.
Izzo made the announcement Monday, a day after one additional player and two non-coaching staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, three players tested positive and that led to the Spartans postponing games at No. 4 Iowa and against Indiana. Michigan State was scheduled to host the Fighting Illini on Saturday.
Izzo, who tested positive for the coronavirus two months ago, said he is doing individual workouts with eight to 10 players on the team who are not in isolation.
Wizards forced to postpone again
MIAMI — The Washington Wizards are now assured of going at least 11 days between games after yet another postponement while the team deals with COVID-19 issues.
The Wizards’ game that was scheduled to be played Wednesday in Charlotte is now off, the NBA said Monday. That is the 14th postponement since Jan. 10 — and no team has had more games called off than the Wizards.
Washington has seen five consecutive games pushed back, and the earliest the Wizards will play again is Friday at Milwaukee. The Wizards revealed late last week that six players were positive for COVID-19 and three others were ruled out because contact tracing said they may have been exposed to the virus.
HOCKEY
IIHF pulls world championships from Belarus
ZURICH — The hockey world championships were pulled from Belarus on Monday following pressure from opposition groups and a threatened boycott by sponsors.
The International Ice Hockey Federation cited safety concerns and said it will seek a new country to co-host the tournament with Latvia or host it on its own.