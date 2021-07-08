CHICAGO — The Cubs placed struggling right-hander Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right hamstring tightness and recalled righty Cory Abbott from Triple-A Iowa. In a 15-10 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Arrieta matched the second-shortest start of his big league career, lasting just 1 2/3 innings for his second straight outing. He gave up seven runs, tying a season high, and six hits after getting hit hard in Chicago’s 15-7 loss at Milwaukee last week.
ChiSox designate Adam Eaton for assignment
MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago White Sox brought back Adam Eaton in the offseason to fill a hole in right field. The veteran had a productive April but cooled off in May and June. The Sox on Wednesday designated Eaton for assignment. Eaton signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sox during the offseason and slashed .201/.298/.344 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs and 33 runs in 58 games.
Dodgers place Kershaw on injured list
MIAMI — Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation. Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18.
Oakland’s Rosenthal done for season
HOUSTON — Oakland closer Trevor Rosenthal will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum. Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement on Wednesday before the Athletics played the second of three games against the Houston Astros. Melvin said Rosenthal will have the surgery on Tuesday.
Gallo, Soto complete HR Derby field
SAN DIEGO — The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week’s slugfest at Coors Field in Denver. The two will compete Monday with Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story.
Dodgers yank Bauer bobblehead night
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have removed a Trevor Bauer bobblehead night, set for Aug. 19, from their promotional schedule this season. Bauer is under investigation by Pasadena police after a woman accused him of choking her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters and injuring her during the second. Bauer, through his representatives, has said the encounters were “wholly consensual.” CYCLING
Van Aert claims stage, Pogacar still leads
MALAUCENE, France — Winning the Ventoux stage at cycling’s biggest race is a rare and celebrated feat. No wonder a champion like Wout Van Aert, with multiple titles across the sport’s most prestigious events, felt like he posted his best victory ever after mastering the daunting and grueling mountain twice in the same day at the Tour de France on Wednesday. Near the site where his fellow Belgian Eddy Merckx — a cycling legend with five Tour wins — had to be given oxygen soon after winning the stage to Ventoux back in 1970, Van Aert triumphed following an unprecedented double ascent of the iconic mountain. The lively stage also gave a glimmer of hope to the rivals of race leader Tadej Pogacar that he can be taken off his perch, after the defending champion briefly got dropped on the second ascent but erased the deficit on the downhill to keep his yellow jersey. OLYMPICS
Olympics to open during ‘state of emergency’
TOKYO — Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8. The Games already will take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency likely ends chances of a local audience. A decision about fans is expected Friday.
TAMPA, Fla. — Ross Colton scored the only goal at 13:27 of the second period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Tampa Bay Lightning shut out the Montreal Canadiens, 1-0, to clinch the Stanley Cup Final in five games and successfully defend its title from last season.
Ryan McDonagh and David Savard assisted on Colton’s fourth goal of the postseason.
Montreal goalie Carey Price made 29 saves, but fell to 4-1 in elimination games in the playoffs this year.
