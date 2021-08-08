TOKYO — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday at the Tokyo Games:
ARTISTIC SWIMMING
Svetlana Romashina won the seventh gold medal of her Olympic career by leading the Russian Olympic Committee to gold in the artistic swimming team event.
The rest of the ROC team included: Vlada Chigireva, Aleksandra Patskevich, Marina Goliadkina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Alla Shishkina, Polina Komar and Maria Shurochkina.
Romashina teamed with Kolesnichenko to win the duet on Wednesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men’s beach volleyball gold medal match, earning Norway’s first medal in the sport.
The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions, 21-17, 21-18, in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar’s victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium — and all six players — were first-time medalists.
BOXING
Galal Yafai won Britain’s first boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Carlo Paalam of the Philippines, 4:1, in the flyweight final.
Stoyka Krasteva of Bulgaria capped her impressive run through the Tokyo Olympics with the women’s flyweight boxing gold medal. She beat top-seeded Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey, 5:0.
Brazil’s Hebert Sousa won the men’s middleweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in shocking fashion when his bout with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak was stopped by a third-round knockdown.
Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey won the women’s welterweight gold medal in Tokyo. She persevered through a difficult final against China’s Gu Hong to win Turkey’s first-ever boxing gold.
CANOE SPRINT
China’s Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu won the country’s first medal in women’s canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500 at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Brazil’s Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won the men’s 1,000 meters canoe sprint and Moldova’s Serghei Tarnovschi took the bronze medal five years after his similar result in Rio de Janeiro was stripped because of a performance-enhancing drug violation.
WOMEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500M
Hungary won the gold medal in the women’s kayak four 500 meters. New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington missed a fourth medal of the Tokyo Games when the Kiwi boat finished fourth.
MEN’S KAYAK FOUR 500M
Germany won the men’s kayak four 500 meters to make Ronald Rauhe the first man to medal in canoe sprint in five Olympic Games.
The 39-year-old Rauhe was also the second-oldest gold medal winner in men’s canoe sprint. Only Sweden’s Gert Fredriksson was older at 40 in 1960.
CYCLING TRACK
The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the return of the men’s Madison to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
Hansen and Morkov won just three of the 20 sprints but were consistent enough through the 200-lap race to finish with 43 points. That was three more than Britain, which earned silver on a tiebreaker, and France, which took the bronze.
DIVING
Cao Yuan became the first diver to win gold medals in three different Olympic events with a thrilling duel off the 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Yang Jian took the silver, just 1.95 points behind his teammate.
EQUESTRIAN
Sweden defeated Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping team in a jump off for the gold medal.
Springsteen and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward each moved cleanly through the shortened jump-off course and did so with a combined time of 124.2 seconds.
Peder Fredricson, the final Swedish rider, needed to circle the track in 40.30 seconds or better without error and cruised to a time of 39.01 for the country’s record fourth gold medal but first since 1924.
GOLF
Nelly Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition.
Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.
Mone Inami of Japan made bogey from a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th hole and faced a playoff against Lydia Ko of New Zealand for the silver medal.
MEN’S HANDBALL
France won the Olympic gold medal in men’s handball by beating Denmark, 25-23, in the final.
France led by six goals early in the second half before Denmark came back to make it a one-goal game in the final minute. Ludovic Fabregas managed a steal and empty-net goal with six seconds left to secure the win.
KARATE
Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt won the first Olympic karate gold medal in women’s over-61 kilogram kumite, beating Azerbaijan’s Iryna Zaretska to win Egypt’s second Olympic gold medal since 1948.
Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh won the Olympic gold medal in men’s over-75 kilogram karate after final opponent Tareg Hamedi was given a disqualification penalty for kicking Ganjzadeh hard in the upper body or head.
MODERN PENTATHLON
Britain’s Joseph Chong set an Olympic record to win the men’s pentathlon, matching the gold medal won by Britain’s Kate French in the women’s event.
Chong finished third in the event’s swimming, first in fencing, 14th in riding and 15th in laser-run to set a new Olympic mark of 1,482 points.
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
Israel’s Linoy Ashram won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual competition, ending Russia’s decades-long dominance in the sport.
Ashram, 22, edged out a pair of Russian identical twin sisters who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina, 22, placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth place. Alina Harnasko of Belarus won the bronze medal.
MEN’S SOCCER
Malcom scored in the 108th minute and Brazil won its second consecutive gold medal in men’s soccer with a 2-1 victory over Spain.
Brazil also won gold on home soil five years ago at the iconic Maracana Stadium. Neymar struck the winner in a 5-4 shootout after a 1-1 draw with Germany.
TRACK AND FIELD
Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.
Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.
A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter’s gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius). It climbed to nearly 86 degrees (30) near the finish, with a humidity of around 65%.
• Sifan Hassan won the 10,000 meters for her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics after entering three long-distance races.
Hassan burst past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final turn and won in a time of 29 minutes, 55.32 seconds.
It completed an astonishing 5,000 and 10,000 double for the Ethiopian-born runner, who now competes for the Netherlands. She also won a bronze in the 1,500 meters. Her victory in the 10,000 was her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo.
Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain took silver in 29:56.18 and Gidey, having led for most of the race, faded for the bronze as she had no answer to Hassan’s finish.
• Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway surged ahead as he rounded the last curve and set an Olympic record to win the 1,500 meters at the Tokyo Games.
Ingebrigtsen ran behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot for most of the race before kicking late to win the gold medal in 3 minutes, 28.32 seconds, beating the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats.
Cheruiyot took silver in 3:29.01. Josh Kerr of Britain won bronze and Kipsang placed fourth.
• Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold medal in Olympic track and field with a throw of 87.58 meters to clinch the javelin title.
India’s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were two silver medals won by Norman Pritchard in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the Paris Games in 1900.
Chopra held off athletes from the Czech Republic to finish atop the podium. Jakub Vadlejch took silver and former world champion Vitezslav Vesely bronze.
• Allyson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.
The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy.
Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.
Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.
• There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay.
The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4x100-meter relay, but the 4x400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was the fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4x400 since 1996.
The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.
• Mariya Lasitskene won the Russian team’s first gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games.
The three-time women’s high jump world champion added an Olympic gold medal to her collection with a winning height of 2.04 meters.
Lasitskene moved into first place when she cleared 2.02 meters on her first jump. She had missed early attempts before clearing 1.96, 1.98 and 2 meters.
Nicola McDermott of Australia was leading until she missed her first attempt at 2.02. She cleared it on her next attempt for a national record but missed all three attempts at 2.04.
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine finished with bronze after clearing 2 meters.
WATER POLO
The U.S. won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain, 14-5, in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.
Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling, 10-9, to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.
Hungary beat Russia to win bronze.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
France made sure its first Olympic volleyball medal would be gold, beating the Russians in five sets in a breakthrough win for a country that had no history of success.
The French had only qualified for the Olympics four times before this year and never made it past the quarterfinals. But they made it through the knockout stage to earn the gold despite being forced to a fifth set after blowing a 2-0 lead in the final.
Jean Patry rallied the French late in the fifth set with a kill and an ace to put them ahead, 13-11. Antoine Brizard then surprised the Russians when he sent a soft shot over the net instead of setting it to give France match point and they won it, 15-12, when Maxim Mikhaylov’s shot went wide.
Argentina beat Brazil in five sets for the bronze medal.
WRESTLING
Japan’s Takuto Otoguro defeated Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev, 5-4, to win the men’s freestyle wrestling 65-kilogram final.
Aliyev was a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at 57kg and a three-time world champion.
Bronze medalists were the Russian Olympic Committee’s Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India’s Bajrang Punia.
• The Russian Olympic Committee’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev defeated American Kyle Snyder, 6-3, in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram final.
• Japan’s Yui Susaki defeated China’s Yanan Sun by technical superiority, 10-0, to win the women’s freestyle wrestling 50-kilogram final.
Susaki, 22, added Olympic gold to her two world titles. It was Japan’s fourth Olympic gold in women’s wrestling out of six weight classes.
Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik won her fourth Olympic medal. She won her match for bronze by technical superiority, 10-0, over Mongolia’s Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir. She previously had won two silvers and a bronze.
American Sarah Hildebrand defeated Ukraine’s Oksana Livach by technical superiority, 12-1, for the other bronze.