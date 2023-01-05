Bills Hamlin Injury Football
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 1 in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. 

 Greg M. Cooper The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

