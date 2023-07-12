SEATTLE — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will consider increasing time on the pitch clock for the postseason but is reluctant to adjust an innovation the sport considers a great success.
In the first season of the clock, the average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 38 minutes, on track to be the fastest since 1984. It is down from 3:04 last year and 3:09 in 2021, the last season before PitchCom was introduced.
“We’re going to continue to talk to the players,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “I think you ought to play the postseason the way you play the regular season. There’s exceptions. I’m open-minded on that topic.”
The clock is set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. There also are restrictions on defensive shifts and limits on pitcher disengagements.
There were 721 violations through July 4, of which 501 were by pitchers, 208 by batters and 12 by catchers.
Truist Park, Wrigley Field up for All-Star Games
SEATTLE — The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games.
Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Chicago’s Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.
MLB experimenting with pearl white balls
SEATTLE — Pristine white baseballs that would not require rubbing are under consideration by Major League Baseball as a way to solve the issue of pitchers using sticky substances for better grip. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says the balls are being developed by Dow Chemical and would arrive at ballparks in sealed foil pouches. They would not require mudding.
A’s start process of applying for move
SEATTLE — The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
MLB last month established a relocation committee to evaluate the move, a group headed by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio. Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman were also on the committee.
GOLF
Saudi investment in PGA Tour will top $1B
WASHINGTON — A PGA Tour executive has told Congress that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to invest more than $1 billion in a new commercial entity controlled by the tour. Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, also said at a hearing Tuesday that Greg Norman will be ousted as the CEO of LIV Golf if the business deal between the Saudis and the tour is finalized. The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations is looking into the negotiations between the tour and the Saudis and the geopolitical implications of Saudi investment in American sports.
FOOTBALL
Aaron Hernandez’s brother re-arrested
A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Aaron Hernandez’s brother, Dennis, after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Conn. The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.
Kamara pleads no contest
LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge, his attorney said Tuesday. The plea was related to an incident at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl in which a man was beaten unconscious. Kamara and three other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr.
BASKETBALL
Gordon pleads not guilty in disturbance
Former NBA player Ben Gordon has pleaded not guilty to weapons and threatening charges Tuesday after being forced to the ground by police at a Connecticut juice shop who were responding to reports of his erratic behavior. He appeared in court Tuesday in Stamford. His lawyer says Gordon has had mental health struggles and may seek a diversionary program to settle the charges.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of Morant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Davonta Pack has been charged with simple assault stemming from the July 2022 altercation that led to a lawsuit filed against both men by a teenager who has accused them of punching him. Records show the warrant for the 24-year-old Pack was issued Monday.
BOXING
Fury, Ngannou to fight in October
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The latest high-profile crossover boxing match between a mixed martial artist and a professional boxer will take place in a regulation ring, with three ringside judges using the 10-point scoring system. The announcement didn’t specify whether the bout will count on the fighters’ professional boxing records or whether Fury’s WBC heavyweight title will be on the line.
OLYMPICS
Semenya wins human rights case
Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory.
The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. But the two-time Olympic champion’s success after her two failed appeals in sports’ highest court in 2019 and the Swiss supreme court in 2020 came with a major caveat.
The ruling didn’t strike down the rules and the world track and field body said soon after it was released that the contentious testosterone regulations would “remain in place.” Overturning them might still take years, if it happens at all.