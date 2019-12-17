The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended Monday night when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 victory even without star guard Luka Doncic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as Milwaukee lost for the first time since a 103-100 setback at Utah on Nov 8.
The winning streak was their longest since a franchise-record 20 consecutive victories by the 1970-71 championship team that featured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.
Thunder 109, Bulls 106 — At Oklahoma City: Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat Chicago.
Zach LaVine scored 17 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 and Ryan Arcidiacono added 10 while the Bulls shot 58% in the half. LaVine finished with 39 points.
Wizards 133, Pistons 119 — At Detroit: Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and Washington took control with some torrid shooting before holding on for a victory over Detroit.
Raptors 133, Cavaliers 113 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and Toronto beat struggling Cleveland.
Rockets 109, Spurs 107 — At Houston: Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and Houston set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat San Antonio.
Grizzlies 118, Heat 111 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Rookie Ja Morant had 20 points and 10 assists to lead Memphis to a victory over Miami.