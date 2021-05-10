Hailey Heiar (East Dubuque) — On Tuesday, Heiar ran her first 3,200 and broke the school record by 30 seconds with an 11:21. Two days later, she broke the 1,600 school record running a 5:32. On Saturday, she was invited to run the 3,200 at in invitational in Palatine, Ill., won her heat and rebroke her record with an 11:06.
Emily Klein (Hempstead) — Emily Klein ran season-best times in the 100 meters (12.86 seconds) and 200 meters (26.80) in winning both events at the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet. She won both events and helped the Mustangs to their first girls track & field conference title in 27 years.
Matthew Kruse (Senior) — A four time first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer, he won the 400 meters and was second in the 400 hurdles at the league meet. He also ran on the sprint medley and 4x400 relays that won. He led the Rams to a runner-up finish at the divisional meet by contributing 23 points.
