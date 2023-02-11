New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball
Then-LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar, center, shouts from the sideline during the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Yale in Jacksonville, Fla., March 21, 2019. New Mexico State suspended operations of its men's basketball program indefinitely Friday night, Feb. 10, 2023, and placed its coaching staff, including Heiar, on paid administrative leave. 

New Mexico State indefinitely suspended its men's basketball program Friday night in a virtually unheard of move that the university says is unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of its players last year.

The school also placed first-year coach Greg Heiar, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate and former Loras College assistant coach, and his staff on administrative leave for what it said were violations of university policy and separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from rival University of New Mexico. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his involvement in the shooting in Albuquerque.

