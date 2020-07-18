Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a pilot struggled to open a crashed airplane’s wing emergency exit as the aircraft began to burn and fill with smoke before the race car driver and his family managed to escape from the main door, according to new details about the 2019 accident released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Documents released Thursday by the NTSB provide pilot, passenger and witness statements about the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed. The NTSB said three passengers suffered minor injuries.
Earnhardt retired from full-time racing following the 2017 season and is now working as a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports, though he has raced since the crash.
In a preliminary report, NTSB investigators have said part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet of paved surface remaining.
The plane went through a chain-link fence before coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.
BASEBALL
Twins will keep off-duty Minneapolis cops for security
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will keep using off-duty Minneapolis police officers for security during the 2020 season. The Twins have 30 home games on the virus-abbreviated schedule. It’s unlikely any of them will be played with fans in attendance.
After the May 25 death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes, the Twins said they began reviewing their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.
The University of Minnesota announced May 28 it will no longer contract with MPD for support services including football games and other large-scale events.
Moncada rejoins ChiSox after positive test
CHICAGO — Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus.
Moncada revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 on a video conference call with reporters Thursday. He said he lost his sense of smell and taste for a few days but didn’t experience any major symptoms and feels good now.
He worked out at the ballpark Thursday with the White Sox and hopes to be in the lineup for the July 24 season opener against Minnesota.
Angels’ Anderson to undergo elbow surgery
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision Friday on Anderson, who was expected to earn a spot in their bullpen. Anderson went 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season for the Angels.
FOOTBALL
Snyder vows to make culture change
Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he’s committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm’s review before taking action.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society.”
He hired District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson and Walsh to conduct an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said in a statement it will meet with lawyers after the investigation is complete and will act based on the findings.
Bengals WR Green signs franchise deal
CINCINNATI — Receiver A.J. Green signed his one-year, $17.9 million contract Friday after the deadline passed for agreeing to a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The club used its franchise tag on Green, who missed all last season with an ankle injury. Green wanted a multiyear deal but said he wouldn’t hold out if the club used the tag to keep him around for another year.
BASKETBALL
Clippers’ Harrell leaves NBA bubble
Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell left the Walt Disney World campus near Orlando, Fla., after the team practiced Friday to tend to what was called an emergency family matter, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Harrell, whose 18.4 points off the bench are third most by a reserve in the NBA this season, will return to the team at a later date, according to the person who is not authorized to speak publicly. The NBA’s health and safety protocols state that Harrell will be required to quarantine between four and 10 days upon his return.
Livers returning to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s Isaiah Livers is returning for his senior season. Livers announced Friday he was removing his name from NBA draft consideration and said he was excited to come back to Ann Arbor. Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan. He led the Wolverines in scoring last season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.
GOLF
Finau, Palmer lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Tony Finau figured he was on the right track when he shot 59 at Victory Ranch last week in Utah.
That kind of score isn’t happening at Muirfield Village, where the greens are getting firmer by the hour. Finau still took enough confidence from playing with his kids at home during a week off, and it translated into 14 birdies over two days and a share of the 36-hole lead at the Memorial.
Finau recovered from two bogeys after three holes of his second round Friday at the Memorial, making birdie on the rest of the par 5s and finishing with a 3-under 69. That put him at 9-under 135 with Ryan Palmer (68), who had only one bogey over two rounds.