NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing
Tyler Reddick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 Darron Cummings The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick this month already grabbed his first Cup career victory, qualified for NASCAR’s playoffs and signed a big contract with a new team.

Now he’s got a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

