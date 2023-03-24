Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing. In a pair of decisions expected to stoke outrage, the World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track. Another set of updates, for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), could impact up to 13 current high-level runners, WA President Sebastian Coe said. They include Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 meters, who has been barred from that event since 2019. Semenya and others had been able to compete without restrictions in events outside the range of 400 meters through one mile but now will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible. baseball
Phillies’ Hoskins carted off field
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game Thursday after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder. Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions. He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field. FOOTBALL
Recommended for you
Bears sign LB, special teamer Dylan Cole
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed linebacker and special teams contributor Dylan Cole to a one-year contract on Thursday. Cole has 104 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 61 games over six seasons with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He played in 15 games and made eight starts last season — his second with the Titans — and set a career high with 50 tackles. He also played 74% of Tennessee’s special teams snaps.
LB Hollins staying with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers re-signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Thursday. Hollins recorded 2½ sacks in six games for the Packers last season after they claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24. The 27-year-old Hollins played 34 games for the Rams from 2020-22 and was part of their 2021 Super Bowl championship team. He spent his rookie season with the Denver Broncos, who selected him out of Oregon in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.
TE Moreau says he has cancer
NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter on Wednesday he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints. “I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau tweeted. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. The 25-year-old Moreau added he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”
Vegas signs former Bears, Vikings CB Shelly
HENDERSON, Nev. — Free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley, who has played in Chicago and Minnesota, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. Shelley played for the Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups. BASKETBALL
Providence hires English as head coach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kim English is just 34 years old, but has already moved around a lot in his coaching career, serving as an assistant at three schools over six years before landing his first head coaching job at George Mason in 2021. English was named the new basketball coach at Providence on Thursday, ending a fast search by first-year Providence athletic director Steve Napolillo that was created after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown. HOCKEY
Caps rout Blackhawks in Carlson’s return
WASHINGTON — John Carlson had a goal and an assist in his return from a fractured skull, and the Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Thursday night. Nikita Zaitsev scored for Chicago in the third period, and Anton Khudobin made 22 saves in his first NHL game since Jan. 15, 2022, with Dallas. It was Zaitsev’s first goal since April 3 for Ottawa.
Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.
In a pair of decisions expected to stoke outrage, the World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track.
Another set of updates, for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), could impact up to 13 current high-level runners, WA President Sebastian Coe said. They include Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 meters, who has been barred from that event since 2019.
Semenya and others had been able to compete without restrictions in events outside the range of 400 meters through one mile but now will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible.
baseball
Phillies’ Hoskins carted off field
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field during a spring training game Thursday after hurting his left knee while fielding a grounder.
Hoskins hit 30 homers with 79 RBIs last season for the reigning National League champions.
He was backing up to play a chopper on Thursday when the ball popped out of his glove. Sooner after, he fell to the ground and began clutching his left knee. Teammates gathered around him before he was taken off of the field.
FOOTBALL
Bears sign LB, special teamer Dylan Cole
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed linebacker and special teams contributor Dylan Cole to a one-year contract on Thursday.
Cole has 104 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 61 games over six seasons with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. He played in 15 games and made eight starts last season — his second with the Titans — and set a career high with 50 tackles. He also played 74% of Tennessee’s special teams snaps.
LB Hollins staying with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers re-signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Thursday.
Hollins recorded 2½ sacks in six games for the Packers last season after they claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24. The 27-year-old Hollins played 34 games for the Rams from 2020-22 and was part of their 2021 Super Bowl championship team. He spent his rookie season with the Denver Broncos, who selected him out of Oregon in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.
TE Moreau says he has cancer
NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter on Wednesday he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints.
“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau tweeted. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.
The 25-year-old Moreau added he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat the cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”
Vegas signs former Bears, Vikings CB Shelly
HENDERSON, Nev. — Free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley, who has played in Chicago and Minnesota, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
Shelley played for the Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups.
BASKETBALL
Providence hires English as head coach
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Kim English is just 34 years old, but has already moved around a lot in his coaching career, serving as an assistant at three schools over six years before landing his first head coaching job at George Mason in 2021.
English was named the new basketball coach at Providence on Thursday, ending a fast search by first-year Providence athletic director Steve Napolillo that was created after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown.
HOCKEY
Caps rout Blackhawks in Carlson’s return
WASHINGTON — John Carlson had a goal and an assist in his return from a fractured skull, and the Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, on Thursday night.
Nikita Zaitsev scored for Chicago in the third period, and Anton Khudobin made 22 saves in his first NHL game since Jan. 15, 2022, with Dallas. It was Zaitsev’s first goal since April 3 for Ottawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.