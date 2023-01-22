St Louis Cardinals 2022 Baseball
Buy Now

Outfielder Jordan Walker Jr., the top prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, has excelled at every level throughout his career and is expected to make his major league debut during the 2023 season.

 Sue Ogrocki

ST. LOUIS — When discussing top Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker’s rapid rise from 2020 first-round draft pick to the cusp of the majors at just 20 years old, teammates and executives during this edition of Cardinals Winter Warm-Up marveled at how the organization’s co-minor league player of the year always seems ready for the next level ahead of schedule.

Seated behind Walker during his Monday morning autograph session with fans on the second level of Ballpark Village, wearing a Springfield Cardinals hat along with a proud smile, was one of the first to notice that trend.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.