DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings, 125-118, on Wednesday in Chicago.

DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six straight twice.

Spurs 114, Thunder 106 — At Oklahoma City: Keldon Johnson scored 22 points and San Antonio beat Oklahoma City.

Raptors 103, Timberwolves 91 — At Minneapolis: Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points and Toronto beat Minnesota.

Pacers 113, Wizards 108 — At Indianapolis: Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists as Indiana beat Washington.

Nets 111, Knicks 106 — At New York: Cam Thomas scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn rallied past New York.

Trail Blazers 123 , Grizzlies 119 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Jusuf Nurkic scored 32 points as Portland beat Memphis.

Pistons 112, Celtics 111 — At Boston: Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help Detroit end an eight-game skid.

Hawks 130, Magic 109 — At Orlando,Fla.: Trae Young had 22 points and six assists as Atlanta routed Orlando.

