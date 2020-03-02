Ayo Dosunmu is becoming legendary at Illinois for his hustle, talent and an intangible yet reliable ability to take over a game and win it in the final seconds.
On Sunday, the sophomore guard (and possibly NBA hopeful either this year or next) added another chapter, scoring a game-high 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana, 67-66, in Champaign, Ill.
“He’s amazing,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “I’m blessed to have guys like Ayo and Kofi (Cockburn). Ayo did that in high school. He’s confident and a winner, period.”
Dosunmu hit the 3-pointer with 1:28 left to put Illinois (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) up 65-60. Rob Phinisee then hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull Indiana (18-11, 8-10) to within two points.
Following a missed Illinois free throw by Da’Monte Williams, Andres Feliz ripped the ball away from Phinisee and called a timeout for Illinois with 13 seconds left.
Dosunmu was fouled intentionally and hit both free throws to make the score 67-63. Phinisee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Hoosiers to make the final score 67-66.
St. John’s 91, No. 10 Creighton 71 — At New York: Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John’s slowed down No. 10 Creighton with a surprising rout. Rasheem Dunn had 19 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East), who stopped a three-game skid. LJ Figueroa added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Julian Champagnie scored 13.
No. 11 Louisville 68, Virginia Tech 52 — At Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 11 Louisville moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No. 23 Ohio State 77, No. 19 Michigan 63 — At Columbus, Ohio: Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and Ohio State surged late to beat Michigan. CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten). They have won three straight and eight of their last 10.
Stanford 74, No. 21 Colorado 62 — At Stanford, Calif. Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute, and Stanford upset Colorado.
No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and Houston beat Cincinnati. Sasser, who scored 12 points in the second half, shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 36%.
WOMEN
Rutgers 78, Iowa 74 (OT) — At Piscataway, N.J.: Arella Guirantes, who had back-to-back big plays in overtime, was one of three players with 17 points, Mael Gilles had a double-double off the bench and Rutgers upset Iowa on the last day of the regular season. Iowa (23-6, 14-4), which had a three-game winning streak end but still holds the No. 3 seed and a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals, was led by freshman Gabbie Marshall, who had career bests of six 3-pointers and 22 points.
Northern Iowa 73, Loyloa 70 — At Chicago: Karli Rucker scored 24 points, and Nicole Kroeger and Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs added 12 each to lead Northern Iowa.