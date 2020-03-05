Dylan Cease said it was probably the best he had ever commanded his fastball.
Not bad at all for a spring training game in March.
Cease pitched four sharp innings for the Chicago White Sox in a 5-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in Phoenix. The 6-foot-2 right-hander allowed one run on Keston Hiura’s long homer in his final inning and three hits in his second exhibition start.
“Really for most of the spring my fastball command’s good, so I think it’s just a continuation of the process of working on it,” Cease said.
The White Sox are hoping Cease becomes a regular in their rotation this season. Cease, who was acquired in the July 2017 trade that sent José Quintana to the crosstown Cubs, made his major league debut July 3 and went 4-7 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 starts.
Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff pitched three effective innings in his third spring start, allowing an unearned run and three hits. He went 11-3 last year with a 3.62 ERA in 22 starts.
Mets 4, Cardinals 1 — At Port St. Lucie, Fla.: Marcus Stroman struck out four and allowed one hit over three shutout innings in his third start. Jeff McNeil had two doubles and raised his average to .556 in 18 at-bats. Pete Alonso, who set the major league rookie record with 53 home runs last season, singled for his first RBI. St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty gave up three runs and five hits in four innings. Top prospect Nolan Gorman hit his first home run.
Reds 6, Cubs 6 — At Goodyear, Ariz.: Tyler Chatwood yielded one run and one hit while striking out five in three innings. Derek Dietrich hit his second home run. Joey Votto went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, lowering his average to .083 (1 for 12).