The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams thanks to Robbie Gould’s 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by Ambry Thomas.
Jauan Jennings caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 26 seconds left in regulation for the 49ers (10-7), who are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.
San Francisco rallied from a early 17-point deficit for their sixth consecutive win over the playoff-bound Rams (12-5), who won the division title anyway thanks to Seattle’s victory over Arizona.
Deebo Samuel rushed for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Jennings for the Niners, who made a deliberate 69-yard drive to open overtime. The Rams got the ball back, but Thomas picked off Matthew Stafford’s long throw down the Rams’ sideline.
San Francisco now has its longest winning streak in this rivalry since the 1990s.
Steelers 16, Ravens 13 — At Baltimore: Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh over Baltimore in overtime and putting the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth. Chris Boswell made a 36-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to win the game for the Steelers, who will now make the postseason as long as Sunday night’s Chargers-Raiders game Sunday night didn’t end in a tie.
Titans 28, Texans 25 — At Houston: Tennessee clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating Houston behind Ryan Tannehill’s four touchdown passes. The 12-5 Titans, who secured their second straight AFC South title last week, have the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time since leaving Houston in 1997 and first since 2008. They also have a first-round bye.
Buccaneers 41, Panthers 17 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady topped 5,000 yards passing for the second time in his career and Tampa Bay set a franchise record for regular-season victories with a win over Carolina. Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns before taking the last half of the fourth quarter off, finishing with a career-best 5,316 yards passing and a Bucs single-season record 43 TD passes for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Seahawks 38, Cardinals 30 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle spoiled Arizona’s shot at the NFC West title with a win. It was a back-and-forth game supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching. The Cardinals (11-6) were still in the running for the NFC West title with a win, especially when the 49ers beat the Rams.
Saints 30, Falcons 20 — At Atlanta: New Orleans just missed making the playoffs, despite beating Atlanta. The Saints (9-8) needed the Los Angeles Rams to beat the San Francisco 49ers in order to get a wild-card spot and a fifth consecutive playoff berth.
Bills 27, Jets 10 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Buffalo clinched its second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 for a win over New York. The Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed.
Jaguars 26, Colts 11 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Indianapolis badly botched a chance to secure an AFC wild-card spot by losing at Jacksonville — their seventh consecutive road loss to the Jaguars. And they were eliminated from postseason contention when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore.
Dolphins 33, Patriots 24 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and Miami finished its season by defeating playoff-bound New England.
Browns 21, Bengals 16 — At Cleveland: Case Keenum got his second win, filling in for Baker Mayfield as Cleveland ended its dismal season with a win over playoff-bound Cincinnati, which played its backups.
Washington 22, Giants 7 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington over New York in what might have been Dave Gettleman’s final game as the Giants’ general manager.