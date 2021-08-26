Serena and Venus Williams added themselves to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, making this the first time since 2003 neither of the sisters will appear in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
Serena, who turns 40 next month, cited a torn right hamstring that has kept her out of competition since she was injured in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June. Venus, who is 41, said she has a leg injury. They announced their decisions via social media posts about 10 hours apart.
The Americans join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in sitting out the competition in Flushing Meadows, where play begins next Monday, raising questions about what the future of tennis might look like without them. The draw for the tournament is Thursday.
This will be the first major tournament since the 1997 Australian Open without any of the four in the singles brackets. Venus made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open; Serena arrived the next year; Federer showed up in 1999; Nadal in 2003.
FOOTBALL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has been placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week.
The move ends the season for Funchess, who hasn’t played a regular-season game since September 2019.
With the Packers resting nearly all their starters for exhibition games this year, Funchess caught six passes for 70 yards against the Texans in Green Bay’s preseason opener to lead the team in both categories. After getting hurt in practice last week, Funchess didn’t play in the Packers’ preseason game Saturday with the New York Jets.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars officially named Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback for the season opener with Urban Meyer making the announcement on Tuesday. Since the start of training camp Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, had been in a quarterback competition with Gardner Minshew.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular. Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed.
The 33-year-old Curry said Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Los Angeles Rams are getting some much-needed help in the backfield from a running back who starred against them in the Super Bowl. The Rams acquired Sony Michel from the New England Patriots on Wednesday for a conditional selection of later-round picks in next season’s draft.
BASEBALL
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of shoulder fatigue.
McKenzie dominated in winning his last two starts, allowing one run and three hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings.
Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the move is a precaution and he expects McKenzie’s stay on the IL to be short.
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.
It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago.
BASKETBALL
After a year frozen behind the scenes and a month frozen in public, ESPN went ahead with the inevitable. Rachel Nichols will not cover the NBA for the network, and her flagship show “The Jump” has been canceled.
The moves were first reported by Sports Business Journal.
Nichols’ days at the network have probably been numbered since her comments about Maria Taylor were reported by the New York Times in early July, just before the NBA Finals began. ESPN eventually pulled Nichols from her sideline reporting gig during the Finals, but she still had the daily show.