ABINGDON, Va. — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday at age 42, his family and the series said.
No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday. The Washington County sheriff’s office said McClure’s body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013. He last raced in 2016.
McClure’s career was cut short by health issues. He suffered at least two concussions in his career and the native of Chilhowie, Virginia, later said he was left with lingering headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, sensitivity to light, bouts of depression and forgetfulness.
McClure said in 2013 he had been diagnosed with acute renal failure, and in 2019 he said he was being treated for kidney failure in both kidneys.
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 97th career win on Sunday and extended his championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points.
The Mercedes driver started from second on the grid behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished third behind Verstappen’s Red Bull and took a bonus point for the fastest lap.
Hamilton and Verstappen have been in the top two in all three races, with Hamilton winning two of them heading into next Sunday’s Spanish GP.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Pato O’Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go Sunday at Texas, and the Mexican-born driver stayed in front for his first IndyCar victory at what he considers his home track.
O’Ward celebrated four days before his 22nd birthday while driving for Arrow McLaren SP, and the organization will follow through with a promise to let him test a Formula One car at the end of the year. The race was the second in as many days at Texas, and was marred by the IndyCar’s second first-lap crash of the season.
COMMERCE, Ga. — Antron Brown couldn’t have dreamed of a better way to close out the famed Atlanta Dragway on Sunday, becoming the winningest Top Fuel driver at the historic facility with his fifth victory at the 40th and final Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals.
Bob Tasca III (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Scotty Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in their respective categories at the third race of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season as the NHRA held the last race at the historic track.
GOLF
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68 and let John Daly made the last mistake in the Insperity Invitational.
Weir and Daly were tied going down the stretch at The Woodlands, which was reduced to 36 holes because of heavy rain earlier in the week.
Daly, playing in the group ahead of Weir, was posing over his 9-iron over the water to the 18th green when it came up a fraction short and splashed next to the bulkhead. He made double bogey for a 69 and had to settle for runner-up.
TENERIFE, Spain — Dean Burmester ended a four-year winless streak in style with a five-stroke victory at the Tenerife Open on Sunday. The South African closed with a bogey-free 9-under 62 that left him at 25 under for the tournament and secured his first victory since the Tshwane Open in 2017. Germany’s Nicolai von Dellingshausen (68) was second.
SINGAPORE — Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim’s fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship.
SOCCER
MANCHESTER, England — Anti-ownership protests by Manchester United fans forced the postponement of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool as supporters stormed the stadium and reached the pitch, while thousands of others gathered outside Old Trafford to demand the Glazer family ownership sell the club.
Long-running anger against the American owners has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League. Supporters have been kept out of games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
TENNIS
MUNICH — Nikoloz Basilashvili clinched his second title of the year with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the Munich Open on Sunday.
ESTORIL, Portugal — Albert Ramos-Viñolas triumphed again on clay after rallying to beat Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday.