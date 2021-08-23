Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3 in 11 innings, on Sunday afternoon in Toronto.
Daz Cameron and Willi Castro each hit an RBI double in the 11th to help Detroit take two of three in the weekend series. Gregory Soto (6-3) worked two innings for the win, and Joe Jiménez got three outs for his first save in two chances.
The 38-year-old Cabrera connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz in the sixth, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center field. Measured at 400 feet, the homer tied the score 1-all.
Much of the crowd of 14,685 at Rogers Centre rose for a standing ovation as Cabrera rounded the bases. After celebrating with his teammates, the Tigers slugger came out to accept a curtain call, taking off his helmet and bowing to the fans behind the first-base dugout.
Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had three hits for Toronto. Kirby Snead (0-1) got the loss.
Rays 9, White Sox 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Francisco Mejía hit a three-run double for Tampa Bay, and five Rays pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. Chicago’s Reynaldo López (2-1) gave up three runs in four innings. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat out his second consecutive game with leg fatigue and soreness.
Mariners 6, Astros 3 (11 innings) — At Houston: Ty France tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning and put Seattle on top with an RBI single in the 11th before Kyle Seager belted a three-run homer in the victory.
Indians 3, Angels 0 — At Williamsport, Penn.: Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and Cleveland won in the Little League Classic. As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat.
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 9, Cubs 1 — At Chicago: Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and Kansas City swept of their weekend series.It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. Frank Schwindel had two hits for the Cubs, who have dropped 21 of 25. Alec Mills (5-6) got the loss.
Braves 3, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the Braves extended the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games. Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005.
Giants 2, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano connected for a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Giants rallied past the Athletics for a second straight day.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 3, Pirates 0 — At St. Louis: Adam Wainwright pitched eight innings of two-hit ball and Paul Goldschmidt homered, leading St. Louis to the victory. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. The 39-year-old Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.
Brewers 7, Nationals 3 —At Milwaukee: Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading Milwaukee. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland (2-1) got two outs for the win, and Josh Hader recorded the last out for his 26th save.
Reds 3, Marlins 1 — At Cincinnati: Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Reds complete the four-game series sweep.
Mets 7, Dodgers 2 — At Los Angeles: J.D. Davis homered and drove in four runs, and the Mets snapped the Dodgers’ nine-game win streak. New York avoided a four-game series sweep and a seven-game season sweep at the Dodgers’ hands with just its second win in 10 games overall.
Phillies 7, Padres 4 — At San Diego: Rhys Hoskins homered twice for Philadelphia in his return from the injured list, and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings. Odubel Herrera went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to help the second-place Phillies remain five games behind Atlanta in the NL East.
Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 4 — At Denver: Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, and the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies for a rare win at Coors Field. Colorado had won five straight and nine in a row at home.