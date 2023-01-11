Michigan St Wisconsin Basketball
Michigan State's Joey Hauser is fouled by Wisconsin's Max Klesmit during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65, on Tuesday night in Madison, Wis., for its seventh consecutive victory.

Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer and three-year starter Tyler Wahl, who averages 13.2 points per game.

