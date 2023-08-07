NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Kirkwood says he felt calm on the final restart, probably more than someone in his second IndyCar Series season should.
That’s just how confident he was in how fast Andretti Autosports had his Honda running.
Kirkwood easily held off Scott McLaughlin over a final shootout after a late red flag and won the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday for his second career victory.
“It was a phenomenal afternoon,” Kirkwood said. “I mean, we absolutely nailed everything it felt like to be honest. We had a great strategy. Car was extremely fast. Through the entire race, I feel like we were probably one of the fastest cars.”
The 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, started eighth and led a race-high 34 laps. He took the lead for good on lap 54 and appeared poised to race to the finish when a caution with 10 laps remaining ensured he had enough fuel left to give Andretti Autosports its 72nd all-time IndyCar victory.
Then four cars crashed, three into each other off the restart forcing a red flag stoppage.
On the restart at the end of lap 77 of the 80-lap race, Kirkwood managed to drive through the rubber debris on the 2.1-mile, 11-turn course around the streets of Nashville adding his second career victory to his first at Long Beach in April.
McLaughlin finished second in a similar final shootout here a year ago. He won his second straight pole on this course in his Chevrolet for Team Penske, led the first 24 laps and 25 overall. But he couldn’t chase down Kirkwood.
BASKETBALL
NASSAU, Bahamas — Iowa State opened its foreign tour to the Bahamas Sunday with a 119-48 victory over Lucayans. The Cyclones opened the game on a 15-0 run and never looked back.
Curtis Jones led all scorers with 32 points, connecting on 8-of-12 3-point attempts. Keshon Gilbert added 14 points, while Tamin Lipsey had 11. Tre King and Demarion Watson were also in double figures with 10 points.
NAPLES, Italy — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team throttled the Team Slammers, 116-46 in its first contest of the Foreign Tour. Seven Hawkeyes notched double figures with senior Caitlin Clark leading the way with 17 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Iowa jumped out to a 40-point lead at halftime, 63-23. Sydney Affolter notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Addi O’Grady added 16 points going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. Taylor McCabe stayed hot from 3-point range tied a team-high with four field goals from deep.
FOOTBALL
Packers narrow backup QB competition
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition Sunday by releasing Danny Etling.
Etling’s release leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster. Etling was on Green Bay’s practice squad for all of the 2022 season and part of the 2021 season. He played collegiately for Purdue from 2013-14 and for LSU from 2016-17.
HOCKEY
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.
Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner.
The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what’s left on Karlsson’s contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.
TENNIS
WASHINGTON — Coco Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-3, in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. The 19-year-old from Florida did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tournament that is a tuneup for the U.S. Open.
Sunday’s victory allowed Gauff to earn her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. Gauff is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington.
PRAGUE — Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková eased past Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, 6-1, 6-1, Sunday to advance to the final of the rain-hit Prague Open. On Monday, Nosková will face either Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino or Jaqueline Cristian of Romania. Their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday by rain before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 6-4, 6-7 (2), 5-2.