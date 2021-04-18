MILWAUKEE — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who has missed four straight games because of a sore back, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
The move was retroactive to April 14. The Brewers announced Yelich’s injury as a lower back strain.
“There’s nothing new, nothing to add,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what it is. We’ll take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.”
Milwaukee filled Yelich’s spot on the roster by recalling right-handed reliever Eric Yardley from the organization’s alternate training site in Appleton, Wis. Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.
Two other Brewers starters, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, are also on the injured list, weakening the offense.
Rays activate Kiermaier off injured list
NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays activated Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day injured list prior to a game Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Kiermaier had been out since April 5 with a strained left quadriceps. He took live at-bats against taxi squad pitcher David Hess prior to Saturday’s game and was deemed ready. He was available off the bench, with Brett Phillips starting in center.
Royals trade outfielder Heath to Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals traded outfielder Nick Heath, who had been designated for assignment earlier in the week, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Eduardo Herrera on Saturday. The 27-year-old Heath, a speedster with a spotty bat, has been on the fringe of making the Royals’ major league club the past several years. He finally made his debut last year, appearing in 15 games in the shortened season for Kansas City.
FOOTBALL
Attorney apologizes for Donald accusation
PITTSBURGH — The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation.
Presbyterian rallies past Drake
DES MOINES — Tyler Huff threw for 365 yards, and his 46-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with a minute left capped Presbyterian’s fourth-quarter rally in a 28-24 win over Drake on Saturday. Hunter Welding threw for 175 yards and two scores and Michael Markett threw for another score for Drake (2-3, 2-3).
North Dakota State’s home win streak ends
FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State beat North Dakota State, 27-17, on Saturday, ending the Bison’s 32-home game winning streak and nine-year streak with at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. The last home loss for the No. 2 Bison (6-2, 5-2) came on Dec. 16, 2016, in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Their streak ended as the fourth-longest home winning streak in FCS history behind Georgia Southern (39, 38) and Eastern Kentucky (34).
HOCKEY
Subban makes 29 saves for Blackhawks
DETROIT — Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings, 4-0, on Saturday night.
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago. Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists.
Sharks’ Marleau ties record for games played
ST. PAUL, Minn. — San Jose forward Patrick Marleau tied Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played, appearing in his 1,767th on Saturday as the Sharks faced the Minnesota Wild. Marleau hopped over the boards for his first shift 40 seconds into the game. He could break Howe’s record Monday night in Las Vegas.
AUTO RACING
Nemecheck outruns boss for Trucks win
RICHMOND, Va. — John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
Nemechek gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas, Rublev to meet in Monte Carlo final
MONACO — Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans, 6-2, 6-1, on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time and stay on course for a first title this year. The big-serving Greek’s opponent will be sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud, 6-3, 7-5.