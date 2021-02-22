Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping the New York Knicks recover after blowing a 21-point lead and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 103-99, on Sunday night in New York, giving Tom Thibodeau a win over the team he last coached.
Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter.
But Karl-Anthony Towns had a big fourth, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Thibodeau got the Timberwolves to a rare postseason spot and might do the same this season in New York, where the Knicks are 15-16 and entered play in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They have won four of their last five games.
RJ Barrett added 21 points for the Knicks in their last game played with no fans at Madison Square Garden. The arena is set to be filled to 10% capacity, about 2,000 fans, Tuesday night when the Knicks host the Golden State Warriors.
Ricky Rubio scored 18 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost four straight and eight of nine.
The Knicks hadn’t played since Wednesday, after their first postponement of the season Saturday because of coronavirus cases on the San Antonio Spurs.
Pelicans 120, Celtics 115 (OT) — At New Orleans: Brandon Ingram highlighted a 31-point performance by hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime, and New Orleans won after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter.
Magic 105, Pistons 96 — At Orlando, Fla.: Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points for Orlando.
Thunder 117, Cavaliers 101 — At Cleveland: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists as Oklahoma City handed Cleveland its 10th consecutive loss.
Raptors 110, 76ers 103 — At Tampa, Fla.: Pascal Siaham and Fred VanVleet each scored 23 points to lead Toronto. Ben Simmons paced Philadelphia with 28 points.
Hawks 123, Nuggets 115 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 35 points and Clint Capela chipped in 22 to lead Atlanta to the home victory.