CHICAGO — Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said Friday he has participated in the investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010, adding that he did not know anything happened at the time.
“Obviously very serious allegations, and everyone knows that,” Kane said at the annual NHL/NHLPA preseason player media tour. “But I will say that I didn’t know anything about it at the time and did participate with the investigation.”
Kane’s comments were his first since the allegations came to light. The Blackhawks launched the investigation led by a former federal prosecutor and pledged to release the findings.
The three-time Stanley Cup champion said he also was unaware of homophobic bullying of one of his former teammates that ensued.
“Obviously disturbing,” Kane said. “You never want to hear that type of stuff. I feel for (someone making) those type of allegations. And hopefully it didn’t affect the player too much. But I’m sure when you’re hearing that type of stuff, obviously it could affect you deep down.”
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will require fans and visitors who are 12 and over to show proof they have had a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test before entering the Enterprise Center, the team announced Friday.
The team said the policy will take effect Oct. 15, ahead of the Blues’ home opener on Oct. 23. The policy will be periodically reviewed as circumstances change.
FOOTBALL
The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks.
Green Bay placed Smith on injured reserve Friday, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
Smith, who has 26 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons, practiced just one day during training camp. He played only 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.
The former Iowa star was battling groin and back injuries throughout training camp. He started at right tackle during last Sunday’s opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back. He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bulaga will miss a minimum of three games by going on injured reserve.
MINNEAPOLIS — Defensive end Everson Griffen, one of four Minnesota Vikings ruled out of Sunday’s game at Arizona, was involved in a car accident while swerving to miss a deer en route to TCO Performance Center on Thursday morning, coach Mike Zimmer said on Friday. Griffen suffered a concussion in the accident.
LANDOVER, Md. — Dustin Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down — after a penalty negated his miss seconds earlier — and Washington beat the New York Giants, 30-29, on Thursday night.
Hopkins missed his first attempt to win the game, but he was given a reprieve when Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside. His next attempt was good, giving Washington (1-1) a wild victory and providing another moment in the sun for Taylor Heinicke.
MIAMI — A former University of Miami football player pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of killing a teammate outside a South Florida apartment complex in 2006.
An attorney for Rashaun Jones, 35, entered the plea during a remote court hearing after prosecutors formally filed second-degree murder charge against him.
Jones, who was arrested last month, was long suspected in the death of Bryan Pata, 22. Jones was originally arrested on a first-degree murder charge, and prosecutors said he could still face that charge. But to indict him on that charge, prosecutors would have to present the case to a grand jury.
AUTO RACING
The NASCAR Cup Series wraps up the opening round of the playoffs, and narrows the championship field from 16 to 12, tonight with the annual Saturday night race around the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.
The race will go green at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.