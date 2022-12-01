Kansas St Baylor Football
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman thanks the fans after defeating Baylor last month in Waco, Texas. The Iowa native previously coached at Loras College and has the Wildcats in the Big 12 championship game.

 Jerry Larson The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Chris Klieman received a rather tepid reception from many Kansas State fans when he was hired four years ago.

Many of them pined for someone from Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder’s tree, or a coach with a higher profile who had won at college football’s highest level. Klieman was a longtime small college coach — albeit a wildly successful one — who had worked under Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor at North Dakota State, making his ultimate hiring in Manhattan feel as if it was an underwhelming yet foregone conclusion.

